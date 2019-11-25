Sleaford RFC extend winning run to five

Sleaford RFC First XV extended their winning run to five matches on Saturday with a convincing home win.

The Red and Blacks saw off Tupton 32-10 to keep in touch with the top two in Midlands Four East (North).

Sleaford last tasted defeat on the first Saturday of October and have since risen to third place in the table, a point behind second-placed East Retford, and nine adrift of leaders Boston as the season approaches its halfway mark.

The league takes a break this weekend, but Sleaford return with a trip to second-bottom Amber Valley on Saturday, December 7 ahead of the big clash at home to Boston a week later.