Sleaford RFC Firsts land maiden league away win of season

It was a good weekend for Sleaford RFC with two wins for their senior sides.

The First XV recorded a convincing 24-5 win at Nottinghamians for their first victory on the road this season.

It lifted them into sixth place in Midlands 4 East (North) with four wins from seven.

On Saturday the Red and Blacks will look to maintain their 100 per cent home record when Ollerton are the visitors to Ruskington Road. Kick-off is 3pm.

The Nottinghamshire side are two places and four points below Sleaford, but with two games in hand.

Sleaford RFC Second XV also tasted victory when they defeated Newark Third XV 30-17.