Sleaford RFC hit 50 again as struggling Worksop sunk

Sleaford RFC First XV maintained their hot scoring streak as they racked up a half-century of points for the third time in four league matches on Saturday.

Max Batchelor crossed for a hat-trick of tries as the Red and Blacks demolished bottom side Worksop 55-12 at Ruskington Road to record their fifth straight win in all competitions.

Dan Mackie grabbed two tries and four conversions for the in-form home side in the first of back-to-back fixtures against the Nottinghamshire strugglers.

Shaun Fisher, Adam Loveday, Dave Titmus and Wayne Harley also each crossed for one try, with the latter also adding a conversion.

Sleaford climbed up a place to fourth in Midlands Four East (North), and within two points of third-placed Cleethorpes.

On Saturday they will head to Worksop for the reverse fixture with a 3pm kick-off.