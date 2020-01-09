Sleaford RFC juniors get taste of the big time at Leicester Tigers

Sleaford Rugby Club juniors followed in the footsteps of the professionals at Welford Road.

They performed flag shaker duties as the Leicester Tigers hosted Bristol Bears before joining supporters in the stand for the Gallagher Premiership fixture.

The group paraded a giant Tigers flag in the build-up to kick-off before the bonus-point win over Bristol Bears and helped to welcome the teams on to the pitch.

The Sleaford group also honed their skills with Tigers community coaches as part of a Tigers Matchday Coaching Clinic earlier in the day.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to bring the kids, they love it and to see the enjoyment on their faces is brilliant,” said Mark Beesley who was part of the group.

“All of them started at their local club so it gives them the chance to think they can do that and be that good, it gives them the incentive to go and do it.”

The Sleaford players also quizzed Tigers hooker Charlie Clare about life in rugby before seeing the professionals in action and also got on the famous turf at half-time.

John Nevel joined the group on the pitch for their photo with Tigers players Jonah Holmes and Harry Simmons.

“The coaches were excellent with the kids and they all seemed to enjoy it was well,” he said.

“Seeing the team spirit on the pitch is excellent and hopefully it will inspire them and they’ll keep working towards playing rugby.”