Sleaford RFC Ladies kick off season with Kesteven win

After two months of tough pre-season training, Sleaford RFC Ladies kicked off their season with a home game against Kesteven.

Sleaford’s league also comprises Boston, York RI Ladies, Doncaster, Scunthorpe, Driffield, Lincoln and Hull.

The game started hard with big tackles coming in from Kesteven but Sleaford made the hard yards through their forwards Molly Ambler, Claire Beechey and Amy Woodford.

It continued to be testing as Kesteven pressed, but a first-half break from Bethan Owen resulted in the only try of the match for Amanda Hunt. The conversion was missed.

Some handling errors crept into the game, allowing the forwards to put their scrummaging technique to the test and the second half proved to be just as tough as the first.

The lack of further scoring did not reflect the passion with which both teams played.

Sleaford gained more yards through the direct play of their backs Sam Olliver and Emily Decelles, but Kesteven’s defence remained steadfast.

The home side continued to press the Kesteven try line through forwards Jo Parkes and Naomi Lynch, but Kesteven held firm to deny Sleaford a second try.

Kesteven began to make ground, but precision tackling and a strong line maintained their five-point advantage.

The visitors continued to press Sleaford from their own half, but to no avail against a strong line of defence as the game continued in a physical manner, with both sides putting their bodies on the line.

The game continued to be a hard-fought contest until the final whistle borne out by the 5-0 final score.

From the Sleaford Ladies’ team, forward of the match was Molly Ambler, and back of the match was Jody Stobart.

Sleaford look to extend their winning start at Boston on Sunday (kick-off 2.45pm).

Sleaford squad: Molly Ambler, Jody Melville, Naomi Lynch, Rebecca Grice, Amy Woodford, Rebecca Turner, Claire Beechey, Jo Parkes, Jody Stobart, Sam Olliver, Amanda Hunt, Emily Decelles, Sherrie Christian, Alison Warner-Robinson, Bethan Owen, Georgia Green, Sarah McConchie, Hannah Thorogood, Emma Fletcher, Joanna Robins, Millie Sodeau.