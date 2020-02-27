Sleaford RFC look to pile on the points against Skegness

Sleaford RFC First XV will look to maintain their prolific form when they return to league rugby this weekend after a two-week break.

The Red and Blacks put 55 points on Ollerton in their latest Midlands Four East outing, just seven days after thrashing Nottinghamians 77-7.

Their resurgent form has placed them fifth and still in with a shout of a promotion push if they can maintain the winning habit in the final months of the season.

On Saturday they host struggling Skegness at Ruskington Road for a 2.15pm kick-off.

Paddy Hodson is on a staggering run of form with hat-tricks in his last three matches, and could have his eyes on a fourth this weekend.