Sleaford RFC prosper in league and cup as Hodson claims back-to-back hat-tricks

Sleaford RFC First XV turned on the style to record their biggest win of the season on Saturday.

The Red and Blacks bounced back from their disappointing 27-12 defeat at North Hykeham to trounce Nottinghamians 77-7 at Ruskington Road.

Paddy Hobson grabbed his second hat-trick in a week, while Rob Titmus and Adam Loveday both scored a brace of tries.

Sam Harris, Harry Moffat, Nathan Washington, Curtis Key, James Hough and Jack Osborne also crossed as the home side racked up a mammoth 13-try haul.

Dan Mackie added three conversions, withy two for Max Batchelor and another for Wayne Harley.

Sleaford also reached the NLD Plate semi-finals on Wednesday after a tight 32-27 win over Grimsby.

As well as Hobson’s hat-trick, Mackie and Key also got on the scoresheet, while Wayne Harley kicked two conversions and a penalty.

On Saturday, Sleaford head to Ollerton in Midlands Four East (North).