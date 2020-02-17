Sleaford RFC run riot as Hodson completes hat-trick treble

Paddy Hodson’s stunning run of form continued as he racked up a third successive hat-trick to help Sleaford RFC to back-to-back league wins.

The Red and Blacks’ revival continued apace with a 57-7 mauling of ninth-placed Ollerton on the road on Saturday – their 12th league win of the campaign.

Allied to Hodson’s heroics, Curtis Key grabbed two tries, while Dan Mackie, Sam Harris, Jack Osborne and Rob Titmus all crossed as Sleaford ran in nine tries.

Skipper Cory Stobart and Mackie both kicked two conversions, while Hobson and Key both added one apiece as Sleaford followed up their 77-7 demolition of Nottinghamians seven days earlier.

The rampant First XV, who stay in fifth place, have a weekend off, but return to Midlands Four East (North) action on Saturday, February 29 at home to third-bottom Skegness.