Sleaford RFC stay in the mix with Skegness win

Sleaford RFC stayed hot on the heels of the top two in Midlands 4 East (North) with a battling win at Skegness on Saturday.

The Red and Blacks were heavy favourites for the match as they took on winless opponents who sit second-bottom of the division.

The visitors did not run away with the match, but came away with their fourth straight win by 17 points to five.

Their sixth win of the campaign kept Sleaford in third, two points behind second-placed Long Eaton and a further two adrift of leaders Boston.

On Saturday they are on their travels once again to take on Worksop, who are also without a win this season. Kick-off is 2.15pm.