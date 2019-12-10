Sleaford RFC warm up for big Boston clash with 50-point win

Sleaford RFC broke the 50-point barrier on Saturday as they put struggling Amber Valley to the sword.

After a fortnight without a fixture, the First XV romped to a 53-3 victory in Derbyshire to extend their winning run in the Midlands Four East (North) to six matches.

The win kept the Red and Blacks hot on the heels of the top three, lying fourth, but just a point behind second-placed Meden Vale who were the last team to beat Sleaford back at the start of October.

Next up is a huge derby clash at Ruskington Road when runaway leaders Boston come to town (ko 2.15pm).

Boston are 10 points clear at the top, but have played a game more than Sleaford.