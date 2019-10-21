Sleaford sidecar racer Horspole ends British Champs in 14th

Sleaford sidecar racer Gary Horspole and Scottish passenger Jimmy Connell closed their British Championship season with a brace of 12th-place finishes last weekend.

Horspole and Connell were at Brands Hatch in Kent for the final round of the Molson British Sidecar championship where 16 championship points brought their total to 80 for 14th overall in the final standings.

After qualifying in 14th position, Horspole and Connell started the first of two races from the seventh row of the grid.

They held station for the opening three laps before passing Cable/Masters to take up 12th place.

They were overhauled by Isle of Man brothers Callum and Ryan Crowe on the eighth lap of 10, but when Stevens/Charlwood retired they regained their 12th position which they held to the chequered flag.

Starting the final race of the season from the sixth row, Horspole and Connell settled into 13th place and remained there throughout most of the eight laps.

When Walker/Hawes retired on the final lap, Horspole and Connell were elevated to 12th place to end the season with another points finish under their belts.