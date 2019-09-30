Sleaford sidecar racer in the points at Dutch circuit

Sleaford sidecar driver Gary Horspole with passenger Jimmy Connell recorded two points finishes in the Netherlands in round eight of the Molson British Sidecar Championship.

Last year the Assen round resulted in a crash in which Horspole was left trapped inside the outfit when it turned over so both he and Connell were apprehensive on their return to the circuit.

But there was nothing to worry about as everything went smoothly for the pairing.

After qualifying in 18th position, Horspole and Connell began the first of two races from a ninth-row grid position and made good headway on the opening lap. They made up four places to 14th overall on the first lap, although they were running 12th as two outfits were wildcard entries and not classified in the points. On lap eight of 10 they were overhauled by Biggs/Schmitz, but on the final lap another team retired, elevating Horspole/Connell back to 12th position.

Starting the second race from the eighth row, Horspole/Connell settled into 13th place on the first few laps, but once again they were overtaken by Horspole’s former passenger Rob Biggs on lap four.

But in a twist of fate, Biggs/Schmitz retired one lap later which allowed Horspole/Connell to reclaim their 13th place.

They maintained their position until the final lap when again another competitor retired to the pits, promoting Horspole/Connell up to 12th place at the flag.

The two results give Horspole/Connell another eight points which places them 16th in the overall rider standings on 64 points with two rounds remaining.

The championship’s next outing is at Donington Park this weekend.