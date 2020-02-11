Sleaford Snooker: Chapman inspires Desperados cup fightback

The Sleaford and District Snooker League gave way to quarter-final action in two knockout competitions last week.

The John Jenkins Knockout Cup was dominated by Division One sides, with Foundations the only second tier side left, at Upholsterers.

Electra A took 1-0 and 2-1 leads at Desperados, but Shane Chapman’s fantastic 53 break levelled the match a second time, allowing Paul Harris to clinch a fightback 3-2 win for Desperados.

Scores: Dave Corder 24, Chris Lawrence 64; Lisa Foreman 105, Stefan Lawrence 67; Steve Gyles 32, Ken Choularton 48; Shane Chapman 66, Chris Wright 20; Paul Harris 52, John Wheeler.

Electra S were twice pegged back by clubmates Electra B before winning the final frame decider.

Scores: Wayne Brankin 44, Jason Horsepole 60; Lewis Choularton 53, Michael Scott 41; Paul Clark 29, Simon Crofts 67; Gavin Robson 52, Doug Scott 23; Chris Olney 54, Chris Gallimore 71.

Legion P won frames three and four for a 3-2 home triumph to end Reel Deal C’s four-year reign as Knockout Cup winners.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 75, Neil Henderson 29; Calum Churcher 47, Keith Southern 72; Martin Osbourne 62, Simon Biggin 49; Dan Wilbraham 69, Craig Sentance 27; Dave Dawson 24, Sean Dudley 44.

The final tie saw Upholsterers win their derby clash, 4-1, against Foundations, losing only the third frame.

Scores: Graham Watson 57, Ian Eynon 20; Paul Terry 50, Kevin Shaw 49; Spike Rushby 53, Nick McCauley 66; Jason Partridge 59, John Jenkins 29; Andy Copeland 65, Paul Stephens 44.

* All of the Turnbull Rose Bowl quarter-finals finished 3-2, three of them in final-frame deciders.

In the other, second division Solo B On Tour secured a big upset by eliminating Barge and Bottle Division One Division One leaders Legion A.

Colin Brown made a 27 break in frame five, the highest in the competition.

Scores: Nick Kelly 41, Paul Banks 32; Fred Ainsworth 54, Kevin Spry 19; Alan James 24, David Brown 62; Ryan Wright 60, Chris Creasey 47; James Scott 22, Colin Brown 73.

Best comeback of the round saw Polley E fight back from 2-0 down to beat Six Cues One Pocket.

Scores: Steve Caithness 70, Ian Little 53; Joe Kerwin 66, Mick Cawsey 59; Tracey Deighton 40, Sid Hicks 72; Peter Tatum 53, Terry Atkinson 62; Anthony Wood 56, John Blow 81.

A great match at Heckington B saw Unpottables lead 1-0 and fall 2-1 behind before levelling in frame four.

But the hosts won through to the semi-finals.

Scores: Maurice Barnatt 45, Nino Vacca 57; George Tomlinson 43, David Gash 38; Philip Wootton 85, Paddy Harland 46; Roy Jackson 32, Ray Black 75; Eddie Cullen 42, Logan Hazzard 22.

A derby contest at the Rewind saw Wanderers recover from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeat home side See You Next Thursday 3-2.

Conor Doherty and Carl Dodd (20 break)put the hosts ahead, but Mike Smithson, Terry Wing and Neil Price led the turnaround.