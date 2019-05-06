Sleaford Snooker League: Alf seals double cup triumph

The Sleaford and District Snooker League staged the finals of the Individual Knockout Cup and the Doubles Knockout Cup last week.

In the Individual Knockout Cup, the final was contested between Electra A’s Alf Palumbo and Spike Rushby, of Upholsterers.

Alf was making his fourth appearance in the final, having won it previously in 2013 and finished runner-up in 2012 and 2015, while Spike’s was competing in his first final.

Alf dominated frame one, winning it 64-6 to take the early initiative, but Spike levelled in the next with a 46-18 outcome.

Alf restored his lead in the third frame after he emerged a 67-27 winner and then clinched the trophy for a second time after a 59-35 win in frame four for an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The Doubles Knockout Cup Final also featured Alf Palumbo in partnership with Electra B’s Anthony Wood, representing Electra Club.

They had finished runners-up in the competition last year, and Anthony was also a beaten finalist in the same competition in 2006 in partnership with Roger Bates.

Their opponents were Craig Sentance and Sean Dudley for Reel Deal C, making their first appearance in the final.

The match turned out to be a one-sided affair with Alf and Anthony winning 3-0 to clinch their first success in the competition.