Sleaford Snooker League: Derby fightback sends Legion clear

In week 13 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, only the first division had fixtures to play.

Leaders of the Barge and Bottle Division One, Legion A took the lead in their derby clash at home to Legion P, but fell 2-1 behind, before staging a late fightback to emerge 3-2 winners.

The victory gave them a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Bottom side Electra S pulled off a surprise and much-needed 3-2 win at second-placed Upholsterers, but results elsewhere put them further into relegation trouble.

Scores: Graham Watson 8-76 Jason Horsepole; David Woods 48-66 Michael Scott; Spike Rushby 65-54 Simon Crofts; Andy Copeland 38-70 Chris Gallimore; Jason Partridge 72-41 Doug Scott.

Electra B took a 1-0 lead at home to Desperados, before trailing 2-1.

But they eventually came through to take the match 3-2 with wins in the final two frames to go level on points with Electra A.

Scores: Paul Clark 74-62 Shane Chapman; Chris Olney 73-89 Dave Corder; Gavin Robson 19-67 Paul Harris; Wayne Brankin 75-54 Steve Gyles; Lewis Choularton 64-58 Lisa Foreman.

The final fixture of the week saw Reel Deal C defeat visitors Electra A 4-1 despite an early setback in the opening frame.

Craig Sentance scored a 35 break in frame two, while Simon Biggin scored a run of 30 in the fourth frame.

Scores: Jason Marriott 55-69 Ken Choularton ; Craig Sentance 69-31 John Wheeler; Gary Sharpe 47-39 Stefan Lawrence; Simon Biggin 86-67 Chris Lawrence; Keith Southern

76-33 Glen Pagdin.