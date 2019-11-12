Sleaford Snooker League: Electra close in as leaders made to battle

In week eight of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, Legion A saw their lead at the top of Barge and Bottle Division One cut.

They needed a final-frame decider to win 3-2 at Electra A.

Scores: Ken Choularton 51-42 David Brown; John Wheeler 67-76 Colin Brown; Stefan Lawrence 10-61 Tony Luck; Chris Lawrence 67-25 Paul Banks; Chris Wright 44-56 Kevin Spry.

Second-placed Electra B managed to cut the deficit to three points thanks to a 4-1 derby victory at lowly Electra S.

Scores: Michael Scott 48-59 Paul Clark; Simon Crofts 28-45 Chris Onley; Chris Gallimore 72-22 Lewis Choularton; Ben Baxter 36-78 Gavin Robson; Doug Scott 37-64 Wayne Brankin.

Desperados recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeat Reel Deal C in their derby contest.

Reel Deal’s Henderson scored a 24 break in the opening frame, while Keith Southern made a 22 in frame three.

Scores: Lisa Foreman 45-62 N. Henderson, Dave Corder 50-40 Craig Sentance; Paul Harris 37-66 Keith Southern; Shane Chapman 76-25 Sean Dudley; Steve Gyles 83-57 Simon Biggin.

And Legion P climbed out of the relegation zone, winning the first three frames of their derby clash with Upholsterers for a 3-2 triumph.

Scores: Dan Wilbraham 56-44 Spike Rushby; Andy Bainbridge 92-68 Jason Partridge; Jason Zealand 73-25 Graham Watson; Martin Osbourne 30-49 Paul Terry; Calum Churcher 43-64 Andy Copeland.

* Wanderers went five points clear at the top of Sleafordian Coaches Division Two with a 4-1 win at Polley E.

Scores: Ian Little 67-53 Alf Falconio; Sid Hicks 37-70 Neil Price; John Blow 22-64 Mike Smithson; Mick Cawsey 32-60 Paul Terry; Terry Atkinson 43-65 Mark Dewhurst.

Top fixture of the week featured fourth-placed Foundations at home to third-placed Unpottables.

The division’s highest break of the season for John Jenkins - a run of 37 – helped Foundations leapfrog Unpottables following a 4-1 home win.

Scores: Rick Ansell 78-69 David Gash; John Jenkins 64-24 Ray Black; Kevin Shaw 54-66 Nino Vacca; Paul Stephens 52-39 Gary Nicholson; Nick McCauley 68-52 Paddy Harland.

Solo B On Tour moved up to fourth with a 5-0 whitewash win at See You Next Thursday.

Scores: Lee Knights 61-92 Nick Kelly; Conor Doherty 44-59 Alan James; Carl Dodd 52-55 Ryan Wright; Jack Moss 40-67 James Scott; Matt Clements 49-57 Fred Ainsworth.

The division’s basement battle saw Six Cues One Pocket recover from an opening frame setback to defeat visitors Heckington B 4-1 and take up sixth position.

Steve Caithness made a 26 break in frame two.

Scores: Michael Smith 55-69 Nick Needham; Steve Caithness 63-46 Eddie Cullen; Peter Tatum 78-21 Philip Wootton; Tracey Deighton 56-45 George Tomlinson; Anthony Wood 70-62 Maurice Barnatt.