Sleaford Snooker League: Electra close the gap again in title race

Snooker
Snooker

The top fixture of week 26 in the Sleaford and District Snooker League Barge and Bottle Division One took leaders Reel Deal C to third-placed Electra A.

Alf Palumbo put Electra A ahead with a 65-22 win over Keith Southern before Craig Sentance levelled for Reel Deal C, defeating top winner Steve Caithness 63-23.

Reel Deal C then edged two very close frames to clinch the match as Garry Sharpe outscored Stefan Lawrence 59-57 in frame three, while 148 points were scored in frame four where Simon Biggin shaded Ken Choularton 75-73.

The fifth frame saw Joe Kerwin earn Electra A’s second point when he beat Sean Dudley 61-43.

Second-placed Electra B further reduced Reel Deal C’s lead at the top of the table with a 5-0 whitewash win at lowly Wanderers.

The result sees Electra B trail Reel Deal C by four points, with just two matches remaining.

Scores: Alf Falconio 25-65 Paul Clark; Neil Price 16-68 Gavin Robson; John Butler 49-52 Chris Onley; Terry Wing 44-45 Wayne Brankin; Mike Smithson 47-65 Anthony Wood.

Upholsterers, in fourth place, trail Electra A by just a single point after a 4-1 away victory at Electra S.

Graham Watson scored a 37 break in frame three.

Scores: Steve Lunney 18-61 Dave Woods; Chris Gallimore 41-70 Spike Rushby; Doug Scott 3-64 Graham Watson; Chris Lawrence 15-49 Jason Partridge; Tony McCauley 45-22 Paul Terry.

The final fixture of the week was a one-sided derby clash between Foundations and Legion A, with the latter finishing 5-0 winners.

Colin Brown earned best win of the week in frame four, and there were also wins for Kevin Spry, Paul Banks and Chris Creasey.

* In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Legion P were without a game, but second-placed Reel B were in action at Solo B On Tour.

After a good start, Reel B fell 2-1 behind, before recovering crucially to win the final two frames for a 3-2 away win.

Scores: Nick Kelly 28-72 Trevor Kenyon; James Scott 65-33 Len Chapman; Fred Ainsworth 50-13 Carl Dodd; Alan James 23-48 Shane Chapman; Dave Kelby 26-44 Mark Dodd.

Heckington B remain in third, five points behind Reel B, after winning their encounter with Polley E, 3-2.

Ian Little earned best win of the week in frame two, while frame four saw 112 points scored.

Scores: Eddie Cullen 57-36 George Cran; George Tomlinson 19-80 Ian Little; Philip Wootton 63-43 John Blow; Maurice Barnatt 62-50 Sid Hicks; Nick Needham 37-45 Terry Atkinson.

Desperados climbed to fourth following a 3-2 final frame victory at Electra C, who drop to fifth.

Scores: Roy Bennett 44-40 James Bond; Brian Rudkin 22-58 Liam Atkins; David Martin-Taylor 33-45 Paul Harris; Vic Rous 59-32 David Corder; Derek Walsh 32-60 Kev Kopp.

The final fixture of the week was a derby contest at the Reel Club which witnessed Heat Is On defeat Unpottables 4-1.

Scores: David Gash 41-30 Jake Bradley; Neil Aelberry 31-63 Conor Doherty; Ray Black 20-42 Lee Knights; Ben Kerrison 37-45 Carl Robinson; Tim Yates 39-51 Jack Moss.