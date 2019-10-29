Sleaford Snooker League: Electra fight back to avoid cup upset

With most of the Sleaford and District Snooker League taking a break, it was time for a little cup action.

First division team Electra B took on Division Two outfit 5000 Volts in a preliminary round tie in the John Jenkins Electrical Knockout Cup.

Matthew Spry and David Taylor-Martin put 5000 Volts 2-0 up with 59-28 and 62-55 scores against Wayne Brankin and Gavin Robson. Spry’s break of 29 was the highlight of his opening frame win.

A 28 break for Paul Clark in frame three contributed to a 76-30 win over Ryan Spry, and Chris Onley levelled the match for Electra B with a 72-39 triumph over Nick Janaway in frame four.

Electra B then completed their comeback win courtesy of a walkover for Lewis Choularton in the deciding fifth frame.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, an outstanding fixture from week one saw See You Next Thursday defeat Heckington B 4-1.

The result sent them four points clear at the top of the table.

Scores: Liam Atkins 61-44 Philip Wootton; Conor Doherty 83-58 Roy Jackson; Carl Dodd 76-30 George Tomlinson; Lee Knights 17-45 Mark Wallington; Jack Moss 72-67 Maurice Barnatt.

Top breaks (Division One) – 36 Chris Onley (Electra B), Steve Gyles (Desperados); 33 Andy Bainbridge (Legion P); 32 David Rose (Upholsterers); 29 Jason Marriott (Reel Deal C), Paul Clark (Electra B); 28 Paul Terry (Upholsterers; 27 Sean Dudley (Reel Deal C); 25 Craig Sentance (Reel Deal C); 24 Lewis Choularton (Electra B).

(Division Two) – 32 Ian Eynon (Foundations); 29 Ian Little (Polley E); 26 Gary Nicholson (Unpottables); 24 Terry Wing (Wanderers); 23 David Gash (Unpottables); 22 Matthew Spry (5000 Volts), Conor Doherty (See You Next Thursday), Michael Smithy (Six Cues One).