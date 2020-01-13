Sleaford Snooker League: Leaders beaten by Electra

In week 15 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the top fixture in the Barge and Bottle Division One featured third-placed Electra A at leaders Legion A.

After the first two frames were shared, Electra A crucially won frames three and four for a 3-2 away win.

Scores: David Brown 29, Ken Choularton 41; Kevin Spry 68, John Wheeler 33; Paul Banks 36, Chris Wright 63; Chris Creasey 42, Stefan Lawrence 67; Colin Brown 90, Chris Lawrence 71.

Legion P won their derby match at Upholsterers 3-2 after twice trailing, to haul themselves out of the relegation zone.

Paul Terry scored a 23 break for the hosts in frame three.

Scores: Jason Partridge 75, Pete Frazier 12; Graham Watson 26, Martin Osbourne 52; Paul Terry 65, Dan Wilbraham 30; Spike Rushby 37, Andy Bainbridge 71; Andy Copeland 31, Dave Dawson 64.

A perfect 5-0 derby win at home against lowly visitors Electra S saw Electra B leapfrog Electra A into third spot.

Scores: Paul Clark 70, Doug Scott 44; Lewis Choularton 61, Michael Scott 43; Chris Olney 66, Chris Gallimore 51; Gavin Robson 68, Ben Baxter 44; Wayne Brankin walkover.

The final match of the week was a relegation derby contest between Reel Deal C and Desperados.

A 3-2 away win saw Desperados climb into fifth position in the table above Reel Deal C who dropped back into the bottom two.

Scores: Jason Marriott 16, Steve Gyles 55; Craig Sentance 79, Lisa Foreman 62; Keith Southern 57, Paul Harris 70; Simon Biggin 60, Kev Kopp 76; Sean Dudley

58, Dave Corder 33.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Wanderers won their encounter with visitors Polley E 4-1.

Scores: Alf Falconio 53, Mick Cawsey 85; John Butler 44, Ian Little 32; Neil Price 64, John Blow 51; Terry Wing 68, Sid Hicks 48; Mark Dewhurst 70, Terry Atkinson 56.

Second-placed Foundations cut the gap behind Wanderers to five points following a 5-0 away win at Unpottables.

Scores: Nino Vacca 38, Paul Stephens 73; Ray Black 43, John Jenkins 48; David Gash 10, Ian Eynon 54; Paddy Harland 33, Kevin Shaw 49; Logan Hazzard 61, Nick McCauley 62.

Six Cues One Pocket overtook third-placed See You Next Thursday after winning 4-1 at Heckington B.

Anthony Wood scored a break of 25 in the second frame.

Scores: Eddie Cullen 59, Steve Caithness 68; George Tomlinson 40, Anthony Wood 67; Philip Wootton 42, Joe Kerwin 67; Mark Wallington 38, Peter Tatum 76; Maurice Barnatt 64, Arnie Aelberry 56.

And fifth-placed Solo B On Tour narrowed the gap between themselves and See You Next Thursday to two points after a 4-1 defeat.

Scores: Fred Ainsworth 75, Liam Atkins 30; Ryan Wright 69, Conor Doherty 41; Alan James 71, Jack Moss 45; Nick Kelly 55, Lee Knights 19; James Scott 45, Carl Dodd 70.