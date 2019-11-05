Sleaford Snooker league: Leaders beaten in derby clashes

The top fixture in week seven of the Sleaford and District Snooker League was a derby clash in the Barge and Bottle Division One.

Legion A lose their unbeaten start to the season at home to derby rivals Upholsterers, 3-2.

Scores: Colin Brown 34-58 Spike Rushby; Kevin Spry 50-25 Graham Watson; Paul Banks 60-28 David Woods; David Brown 72-37 Andy Copeland; Chris Creasey 33-49 Paul Terry.

After sharing the opening two frames, second-placed Electra B cut the deficit behind Legion A to four points after beating Reel Deal C 4-1 away.

Scores: Garry Sharpe 54-61 Paul Clark; Jason Marriott 110-14 Gavin Robson; Keith Southern 54-58 Wayne Brankin; Simon Biggin 40-53; Sean Dudley 53-86 Lewis Choularton.

A mid-table encounter saw fourth-placed Electra A double their advantage over Desperados in fifth to four points after a final frame 3-2 victory.

Scores: Ken Choularton 38-66 Lisa Foreman; John Wheeler 51-9; Chris Lawrence 63-25 Paul Harris; Mark Devanche 21-61 Shane Chapman; Stefan Lawrence 79-57 Dave Corder.

The week’s final fixture involved the bottom two sides, Legion P and Electra S.

After going 2-0 up, Electra S had to win the deciding fifth frame for a 3-2 outcome which leapfrogged them above Legion P on the same amount of points.

Both teams remain in the relegation zone, but now trail Reel Deal C by only a single point.

* The top two met in the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two as See You Next Thursday and Wanderers met in a derby clash.

A 4-1 home win for Wanderers took the teams level on points at the top of the table, with See You Next Thursday leading courtesy of more wins.

Scores: John Butler 42-58 Carl Dodd; Mike Smithson 61-21 Connor Doherty; Neil Price 69-53 Jack Moss; Jason Gilliard 71-31 Liam Atkins; Mark Dewhurst 62-37 Matt Clements.

Unpottables stayed in third after a final-frame win over visitors Heckington B, 3-2 the final score.

Scores: Gary Nicholson 46-58 Eddie Cullen; David Gash 83-35 Nick Needham; Ray Black 74-34 Mark Wallington; Paddy Harland 41-71 George Tomlinson; Tim Yates 80-41 Philip Wootton.

Foundations climbed to fourth after winning their encounter at Polley E 4-1.

Scores: George Cran 20-63 Kevin Shaw; Ian Little 58-63 Ian Eynon; John Blow 51-61 Paul Stephens; Sid Hicks 49-62 Nick McCauley; Terry Atkinson 66-45 John Jenkins.

The final fixture of the week saw Solo B On Tour gain a walkover at 5000 Volts.