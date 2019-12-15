Sleaford Snooker League leaders crash out of Knockout Cup

The Sleaford and District Snooker League saw action in the second round of the John Jenkins Electrical Knockout Cup last week.

The top fixture and only all-top flight tie featured Reel Deal C at home to Barge and Bottle Division One leaders Legion A.

A great contest developed. began with Reel Deal C’s Jason Marriott scoring a 29 break before Legion A’s Colin Brown fought back to win 70-41, a 31 break his best contribution.

Reel Deal C then levelled via a narrow 72-71 victory for Keith Southern over Kevin Spry.

Legion A restored their lead when Paul Banks outscored Craig Sentance 69-41, but the match was again level after frame four, Simon Biggin beating David Brown 80-46.

The deciding fifth frame witnessed Reel Deal C progress to the quarter-finals following a 57-39 win for Sean Dudley against Chris Creasey.

The only all-Division Two tie saw Foundations suffer an early setback at Six Cues One Pocket, but they rallied to emerge 3-2 winners.

Scores: Steve Caithness 73-46 Rick Ansell; Pete Tatum 41-66 John Jenkins; Vic Minta 51-63 Paul Stephens; Anthony Wood 48-79 Kevin Shaw; Joe Kerwin 68-42 Nick McCauley.

The remaining six matches featured first division sides taking on Division Two opponents, and all six matches went the way of the form book, as all top tier teams advanced into the quarter-finals.

Legion P defeated Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Wanderers 4-1 at home.

Scores: Dan Wilbraham 66-13 John Butler; Andy Bainbridge 56-29 Jason Gilliard; Martin Osbourne 66-28 Neil Price; Dave Dawson 49-29 Terry Wing; Calum Churcher 33-50 Mike Smithson.

Electra A produced the most emphatic win of the second round, defeating See You Next Thursday 5-0 at home.

Scores: Ken Choularton 58-44 Lee Knights; Stuart Hopkins 50-32 Connor Doherty; John Wheeler 57-22 Liam Atkins; Chris Lawrence 73-34 Carl Dodd; Chris Wright 86-22 Jack Moss.

After losing the opening frame, Electra B won their encounter at second division side Polley E, 4-1.

Scores: Sid Hicks 69-51 Wayne Brankin; Mick Cawsey 67-68 Paul Clark; John Blow 49-63 Lewis Choularton; Ian Little 52-60 Gavin Robson; Terry Atkinson 44-85 Chris Onley.

Electra S won their tie at Heckington B 4-1.

Scores: Philip Wootton 42-68 Michael Scott; Roy Jackson 27-78 Chris Gallimore; Maurice Barnatt 51-83 Doug Scott; Mark Wallington 84-43 Ben Baxter; George Tomlinson 28-73 Jason Horsepole.

There was an exciting see-saw derby match between first division Desperados and Unpottables.

Desperados took the lead, fell 2-1 behind, and then levelled and won the deciding fifth frame for a 3-2 result.

Scores: Dave Corder 52-14 David Gash 14; Steve Gyles 29-60 Nino Vacca; Shane Chapman 40-88 Ray Black; Paul Harris 61-43 Tim Yates; Kev Kopp 64-41 Paddy Harland.

In the final fixture of the round, and another derby clash, first division Upholsterers won 3-2 at Solo B On Tour.