Sleaford Snooker League: Leaders edge derby to stay unbeaten

In week six of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, unbeaten leaders Legion A maintained their position with a 3-2 derby win at Legion P.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 40, David Brown 72; Dan Wilbraham 49, Kevin Spry 40; Calum Churcher 51, Paul Banks 55; Dave Dawson 35, Chris Creasey 49; Martin Osbourne 79, Colin Brown 49.

Second-placed Electra B survived a Desperados fightback to clinch a 3-2 away win in the deciding fifth frame.

Scores: Shane Chapman 44, Paul Clark 57; Kev Kopp 54, Chris Onley 85; Paul Harris 63, Wayne Brankin 33; Dave Corder 71, Lewis Choularton 20; Steve Gyles 48, Gavin Robson 81.

Upholsterers climbed to third, level on points with Electra B, after recording the best win of the week, a 4-1 away victory at lowly Electra S.

Scores: Michael Scott 48, Graham Watson 52; Steve Lunney 31, Dave Woods 73; Simon Croft 58, Jason Partridge 50; Chris Gallimore 23, Adi Taylor 63; Ben Baxter 22, Paul Terry 57.

Electra A strengthened their fourth place following a final frame 3-2 triumph against visitors Reel Deal C.

Scores: Ken Choularton 52, Simon Biggin 57; John Wheeler 70, Craig Sentance 23; Stefan Lawrence 64, Sean Dudley 44; Chris Lawrence 63, Garry Sharpe 79; Stuart Hopkins 78, Keith Southern 74.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Wanderers lost 3-2 at Foundations who climbed up to fifth.

Ian Eynon scored Division Two’s highest break of the season, a 32, in the opening frame.

Scores: Ian Eynon 97, Alf Falconio 19; Paul Stephens 61, John Butler 50; Nick McCauley 37, Jason Gilliard 49; John Jenkins 50, Terry Wing 38; Rick Ansell 32, Mike Smithson 56.

Second-placed See You Next Thursday narrowed the gap behind Wanderers to a single point, recovering from 1-0 and 2-1 behind to emerge 3-2 winners.

They are now the last remaining team to be unbeaten in Division Two this season.

Scores: Nick Needham 66, Liam Atkins 30; Maurice Barnatt 36, Conor Doherty 85; Philip Wootton 43, Matt Clements 32; Mark Wallington 33, Lee Knights 75; Eddie Cullen 51, Jack Moss 75.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Six Cues One Pocket saw Solo B On Tour come back to level at 2-2.

But they managed to win the final frame for a 3-2 result.

Scores: Steve Caithness 72, Nick Kelly 46; Pete Tatum 73, Ryan Wright 43; Joe Kerwin 52, Alan James 65; Anthony Wood 51, Fred Ainsworth 74; Tracey Deighton 75, Marcus Hrubesch 27.

5000 Volts earned a 3-2 win at Unpottables, who now lie third, to go level on points with Solo B on Tour.

Scores: Gary Nicholson 34, Matthew Spry 55; Logan Hazzard 45, David Martin-Taylor 57; David Gash 20, Ryan Spry 71; Nino Vacca 56, James Bond 27; Paddy Harland 63, Nick Janaway 62.