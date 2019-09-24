Sleaford Snooker League leaders extend advantage

The Sleaford and District Snooker League joint leaders Legion A and Upholsterers continued their winning start in Barge and Bottle Division One to open up a two-point cushion at the top.

David Brown and Kevin Spry won the first two frames for Legion A at Electra S, 66-30 and 68-31 against Doug Scott and Steve Lunney.

Simon Crofts pulled one back, 53-20, against Keith Brown, but Colin Brown and Paul Banks wrapped up a 4-1 win, beating Chris Gallimore and Tony McCauley 78-42 and 58-46.

Upholsterers kept pace following a 4-1 win at Desperados, with Paul Terry scoring a 28 break.

Scores: Paul Harris 38, Graham Watson 55; Kev Kopp 37, Jason Partridge 65; Lisa Foreman 24, Adi Taylor 58; Dave Corder 70, Andy Copeland 27; Steve Gyles

26, Paul Terry 66.

Electra B maintained their unbeaten start with a 3-2 win in their derby clash at Electra A.

Paul Clark scored a 29 break in the opener, Lewis Choularton made a visit of 24, and Chris Onley secured a final frame victory with this season’s joint-top break in Division One of 36.

Scores: Chris Wright 46, Paul Clark 71; John Wheeler 65, Paul Edleston 39; Chris Lawrence 46, Lewis Choularton 75; Ken Choularton 83, Wayne Brankin 45; Stefan

Lawrence 36, Chris Onley 81.

Legion P fell 2-1 behind, but won the final two frames to emerge 3-2 winners at home to Reel Deal C.

Scores: Dan Wilbraham 69, Craig Sentance 43; Andy Bainbridge 43, Jason Marriott 57; Dave Dawson 27, Keith Southern 55; Martin Osbourne 72, Simon Biggin 54; Calum Churcher 76, Sean Dudley 32.

* In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, Wanderers became the new leaders after a 4-1 win at Heckington B.

Alf Falconio, Mike Smithson, Neil Price and Terry Wing secured victories for Wanderers versus George Tomlinson, Roy Jackson, Philip Wootton and Maurice Barnatt, while Heckington B’s Eddie Cullen defeated John Butler.

Solo B stayed second with a 3-2 win at Foundations.

Scores: Kevin Shaw 55, Nick Kelly 37; Ian Eynon 40, Dave Kelby 55; Paul Stevens 34, Alan James 60; Nick McCauley 26, James Scott 44; Rick Ansell 48, Ryan Wright 14.

Six Cues One Pocket climbed to third following a 3-2 home win over Polley E, with Michael Smith scoring a 22 break.

Scores: Steve Caithness 59, Mick Cawsey 97; Michael Smith 74, Ian Little 65; Joe Kerwin 39, John Blow 1; P. Tatum 48, Sid Hicks 44; Tracey Deighton 22, Terry Atkinson 61.

See You Next Thursday won 4-1 away at 5000 Volts, including two walkovers.

Scores: Roy Bennett 38, Connor Doherty 47; Lee Price 75, Matt Clements 27; Vic Rouse 68, Carl Dodd 90.