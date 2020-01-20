Sleaford Snooker League leaders fight back to avoid shock loss

In week 16 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, it was top versus bottom in the Barge and Bottle Division One as leaders Legion A visited lowly Electra S.

Legion A took the opening frame, but fell 2-1 behind before rallying to win the final two frames for a 3-2 result.

Scores: Michael Scott 24, Kev Spry 62; Simon Crofts 47, Tony Luck 37; Chris Gallimore 66, David Brown 16; Jason Horsepole 34, Colin Brown 63; Doug Scott 10, Chris Creasey 66.

Upholsterers suffered an early setback in second place at Desperados, but won the next three frames for a 3-2 away win.

Scores: Dave Corder 52, Dave Woods 47; Steve Gyles 36, Jason Partridge 52; Paul Harris 47, Graham Watson 56; Shane Chapman 5, Adi Taylor 45; Kev Kopp 62, Paul Terry 37.

Top fixture of the week was the Electra Club derby between fourth-placed A and third-placed B.

After sharing the opening two frames, Electra B won frames three and four for a 3-2 away triumph.

Scores: Ken Choularton 46, Paul Clark 79; John Wheeler 61, Chris Olney 46; Chris Lawrence 47, Lewis Choularton 83; Stefan Lawrence 34, Wayne Brankin 75; Stuart Hopkins 64, Gavin Robson 29.

The final match of the week was a relegation clash at Legion P where Reel Deal C took a 2-0 lead.

Legion P drew level at 2-2, but Simon Biggin won the deciding final frame to clinch a big 3-2 win for Reel Deal C, lifting them out of the relegation zone at their opponents’ expense.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 55, Garry Sharpe 62; Dan Wilbraham 35, Craig Sentance 61; Calum Churcher 73, Sean Dudley 45; Martin Osbourne 51, Keith Southern 39; Dave Dawson 35, Simon Biggin 72.

* Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Wanderers won their derby match at See You Next Thursday 4-1 after narrowly losing the opening frame.

A 32 break for Terry Wing in frame four helped secure victory.

Scores: Conor Doherty 44, John Butler 42; Liam Atkins 51, Jason Gilliard 63; Jack Moss 42, Neil Price 49; Matt Clements 34, Terry Wing 59; Lee Knights 26, Mark Dewhurst 44.

Another derby encounter at the Legion saw Polley E go 1-0 ahead, fall 2-1 behind, level and then win the decider for a 3-2 win at second-placed Foundations.

Scores: Nick McCauley 55, Ian Little 82; Paul Stephens 41, Mick Cawsey 40; John Jenkins 71, John Blow 28; Ian Eynon 30, Sid Hicks 76; Kev Shaw 23, Terry Atkinson 65.

While Six Cues One Pocket were without a fixture, in-form Solo B On Tour climbed into third with another fine result, a 5-0 home win against 5000 Volts.

Scores: Nick Kelly 42, David Taylor-Martin 37; Ryan Wright 74, Nick Janaway 70; Fred Ainsworth 64, James Bond 51; James Scott 73, Nick Hand 58; Marcus Hrubesch 63, George Cran 50.

Heckington B won the first three frames on their way to a 3-2 home win over Unpottables in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Scores: Philip Wootton 57, David Gash 12; Eddie Cullen 62, Ray Black 53; Roy Jackson 55, Logan Hazzard 51; George Tomlinson 40, Nino Vacca 69; Maurice Barnatt 49, Paddy Harland 62.