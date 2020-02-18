Sleaford Snooker League leaders tighten their grip

by Alf Falconio

A close opening frame saw Legion A’s Colin Brown narrowly overcome Electra B’s Wayne Brankin 48-47, but Gavin Robson levelled for Electra B in frame two, beating Tony Luck, 62-28.

Legion A then proceeded to dominate the rest of the match to chalk up a 4-1 home win.

Chris Creasey outscored Chris Olney 67-25 before a low-scoring fourth frame finished 36-14 in Kevin Spry’s favour over Lewis Choularton.

In the final frame, the division’s leading winner David Brown saw off Pete Brankin 72-26 as Legion A stretched their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Upholsterers, in second place, were unable to halt Reel Deal C’s three Ss – Sharpe, Southern and Sentance.

A 40 break for Garry Sharpe in the opening frame contributed to an 80-39 win over Dave Woods.

Keith Southern made it 2-0 with a 60-13 scoreline against Graham Watson, and in frame three Craig Sentance clinched the match with a 68-41 triumph over Jason Partridge.

Upholsterers did restrict Reel Deal C to just a 3-2 victory thanks to 76-47 and 51-37 wins for Andy Copeland and Paul Terry against Simon Biggin and Sean Dudley.

A similar story unfolded in the derby between lowly Electra S and third-placed Electra A.

A had the match won after the first three frames, but Electra S managed to earn the final two points with wins in frames four and five.

Scores: Michael Scott 18, Ken Choularton 64; Simon Crofts 34, John Wheeler 57; Jason Horsepole 47, Stefan Lawrence 64; Chris Gallimore 47, Chris Wright 18; Doug Scott 49, D. Wright 38.

The final fixture of the week was a relegation clash between Legion P and Desperados.

A 4-1 away victory for Desperados put them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Paul Harris scored a 23 break in frame two, while Dave Dawson made a run of 25 in the final frame.

Scores: Pete Frazier 26, Kev Kopp 64; Martin Osbourne 29, Paul Harris 80; Rob Duncan 40, Dave Corder 43; Calum Churcher 68, Shane Chapman 26’ Dave Dawson 56, Steve Gyles 66.

* Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Wanderers increased their lead at the top to 10 points following a 4-1 home derby win over See You Next Thursday.

Mike Smithson scored a 33 break in the opening frame.

Scores: Mike Smithson 77, Liam Atkins 16; Neil Price 20, Conor Doherty 60; Jason Gilliard 70, Sam Perrin 40; Terry Wing 61, Jack Moss 23; Mark Dewhurst 60, Lee Knights 40.

Polley E climbed to fifth following a 4-1 triumph in their encounter with second-placed visitors Foundations.

Scores: Ian Little 64, Rick Ansell 41; Mick Cawsey 75, Ian Eynon 65; John Blow 39, Kev Shaw 71; Sid Hicks 71, Nick McCauley 24; Terry Atkinson 62, Paul Stephens 40.

While Six Cues One Pocket were without a fixture, Solo B On Tour moved into third following a 3-2 win at 5000 Volts.

James Scott scored a 20 break in the opening frame.

Scores: James Bond 51, James Scott 62; Elliot Flynn 39, Fred Ainsworth 60; David Taylor-Martin 50, Ryan Wright 63; Nick Janaway 60, Dave Kelby 51; Nick Hand 61, Alan James 52.

The final match of the week was a bottom-of-the-table clash which saw Heckington B reduce the gap behind Unpottables to just two points after a 4-1 away win.

Scores: Nino Vacca 35, Eddie Cullen 63; David Gash 42, Philip Wootton 47; Logan Hazzard 34, Mark Wallington 52; Tim Yates 62, Nick Needham 32; Paddy Harland 45, Maurice Barnatt 62.