Sleaford Snooker League: Legion A open six-point lead

In week nine of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the Barge and Bottle Division One pacesetters Legion A doubled their lead to six points with a 4-1 triumph over Electra S.

Scores: Colin Brown 41-32 Michael Scott; Kevin Spry 59-17 Simon Crofts; David Brown 49-37 Chris Gallimore; Paul Banks 27-58 Doug Scott; Chris Creasey 68-19 Ben Baxter.

Third-placed Upholsterers narrowed the gap to second-placed Electra B to just a single point after beating Desperados 4-1 at home.

Scores: David Woods 71-53 Lisa Foreman; Jason Partridge 52-33 Paul Harris; Andy Copeland 66-71 Dave Corder; Graham Watson 71-39 Shane Chapman; Spike

Rushby 89-41 Steve Gyles.

Electra A, in fourth, also gained ground on Electra B after defeating them 3-2, away, in their derby clash.

Scores: Lewis Choularton 18-53 Ken Choularton; Gavin Robson 46-41 Stefan Lawrence; Wayne Brankin 17-74 John Wheeler; Chris Onley 45-91 Chris Lawrence; Paul Clark 69-45 G. Green.

The final fixture was a bottom-of-the-table encounter between Reel Deal C and Legion P.

Reel Deal C recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down to level and then win the deciding frame for a 3-2 victory which leapfrogged them above Legion P, and out of the relegation zone.

The highlight of the match, and season so far, was Simon Biggin’s 56 break in the final frame, a new high break in Division One.

* The top three sides all registered big wins in the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two.

Leaders Wanderers defeated visitors Heckington B 4-1.

Scores: John Butler 66-32 Nick Needham; Neil Price 55-23 Philip Wootton; Jason Gilliard 62-50 Eddie Cullen; Terry Wing 81-41 Mark Wallington; Mark Dewhurst 48-61 Maurice Barnatt.

Second-placed See You Next Thursday cut Wanderers’ lead at the top to four points with a 5-0 home win against a depleted 5000 Volts team.

Scores: Liam Atkins 42-16 David Taylor-Martin; Conor Doherty 55-25 James Bond; Carl Dodd 51-42 Nick Janaway; Matt Clements walkover; Lee Knights walkover.

Top fixture of the week featured third-placed Foundations at Solo B On Tour.

The visitors increased the gap between the teams to five points after a 4-1 away win.

Scores: James Scott 17-60 Nick McCauley; Ryan Wright 50-58 Rick Ansell; Alan James 36-48 John Jenkins; Marcus Hrubesch 17-62 Ian Eynon; Nick Kelly 53-53 Paul Stephens.

Six Cues One Pocket won 4-1 at Polley E, with Anthony Wood making a 28 break in the opening frame.

Scores: Ian Little 28-82 Anthony Wood; Mick Cawsey 68-90 Steve Caithness; John Blow 36-58 Joe Kerwin; Sid Hicks 47-54 Peter Tatum; Terry Atkinson 52-38 Tracey Deighton.