Sleaford Snooker League: Legion edge title rivals to go 10 clear

In week 21 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the top fixture in the Barge and Bottle Division One was a derby clash between leaders Legion A and second-placed Upholsterers.

Upholsterers won the opening frame, but Legion A hit back strongly to take the next three frames to clinch the match 3-2, with David Brown scoring a 28 break in frame four.

The result stretched Legion A’s lead at the top of the table to 10 points, with three-quarters of the season’s fixtures now played.

Scores: Colin Brown 41, Paul Terry 70; Kevin Spry 66, Dave Woods 34; Tony Luck 54, Adi Taylor 24; David Brown 65, Jason Partridge 21; Chris Creasey 36, Graham Watson 55.

A strong performance from third-placed Electra A saw them defeat visitors Desperados 5-0, meant they now trailed Upholsterers by just a single point.

Scores: Ken Choularton 54, Kev Kopp 38; John Wheeler 57, Chris Thompson 47; Chris Wright 59, Connor Johnson 18; Stefan Lawrence 77, Steve Gyles 51; Chris Lawrence 74, David Corder 64.

Reel Deal C moved up to fifth place and narrowed the gap behind Electra B in fourth to five points after beating them 4-1.

Scores: Garry Sharpe 91, Pete Brankin 86; Neil Henderson 63, Gavin Robson 54; Keith Southern 47, Lewis Choularton 68; Simon Biggin 67, Chris Olney 26; Sean Dudley 63, Wayne Brankin 18.

The week’s final fixture was a bottom-of-the-table contest between Legion P and Electra S.

A 5-0 triumph gave Legion P much-needed hope of avoiding relegation, only now trailing sixth-placed Desperados above them by one point.

Calum Churcher scored a 27 break in the second frame.

Scores: Martin Osbourne 61, Simon Crofts 54; Calum Churcher 65, Jason Horsepole 22; Dave Dawson 60, Michael Scott 21; R. Duncan 64, Ben Baxter 30; Andy Bainbridge 55, Doug Scott 16.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, the top fixture featured a derby match between Six Cues One Pocket and leaders Wanderers.

Six Cues dominated, winning the first four frames, before Wanderers took the final frame, after a meeting between the division’s top two winners, Terry Wing and Peter Tatum.

The 4-1 victory moved Six Cues up to third and trail second-placed Foundations – who were without a fixture – by six points with two matches in hand.

Despite defeat, Wanderers still increased their lead at the top to 12 points, with a match in hand over Foundations.

Scores: Anthony Wood 77, Alf Falconio 49; Steve Caithness 65, Mike Smithson 33; Joe Kerwin 62, Jason Gilliard 29; Martin Ward 76, John Butler 31; Peter Tatum 42, Terry Wing 78.

The remaining three fixtures saw teams in the lower half of the table emerge victorious.

Sixth-placed See You Next Thursday won their encounter at fifth-placed Polley E 4-1, reducing the gap behind them to two points.

Scores: Ian Little 28, Sam Perring 57; Mick Cawsey 56, Conor Doherty 66; John Blow 51, Carl Dodd 63; Sid Hicks 42, Jack Moss 52; Terry Atkinson 60, Lee Knights 34.

A seesaw match saw Unpottables take a 1-0 lead over Solo B On Tour before falling 2-1 behind.

But they won the final two frames to take the match 3-2.

Scores: Ray Black 54, Fred Ainsworth 40; David Gash 52, James Scott 55; Nino Vacca 58, Ryan Wright 90; Gary Nicholson 67, Alan James 56; Paddy Harland 48, Nick Kelly 11.

A bottom-of-the-table clash saw a 4-1 victory for Heckington B against 5000 Volts.

Scores: George Tomlinson 61, Nick Janaway 35; Nick Needham 42, James Bond 33; Philip Wootton 34, David Taylor-Martin 56; Maurice Barnatt walkover; Eddie Cullen 57, Nick Hand 22.