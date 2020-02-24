Sleaford Snooker League: Legion go eight clear with derby win

In week 20 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, leaders Legion A suffered an early setback in their derby match at Legion P.

But they recovered well, with Chris Creasey making a 27 clearance in the fourth frame to clinch match victory in style as a 4-1 result increased their lead at the top of Barge and Bottle Division One to eight points.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 77, Paul Banks 70; Calum Churcher 36, David Brown 69; Graham Orriss 30, Kevin Spry 47; Martin Osbourne 18, Chris Creasey 67; Dave Dawson 73, Colin Brown 87.

Upholsterers strengthened their second position with a 3-2 away win at lowly Electra S.

Paul Terry made a 23 break in the fourth frame to clinch the win.

Scores: Doug Scott 41, Jason Partridge 53; Simon Crofts 19, Dave Woods 52; Chris Gallimore 67, Andy Copeland 50; Jason Horsepole 36, Paul Terry 52; Michael Scott 56, Spike Rushby 21.

A mid-table clash saw Electra B defeat Desperados 4-1 away from home, with Paul Clark scoring a break of 23 in the final frame.

Scores: Dave Corder 46, Lewis Choularton 59; Shane Chapman 41, Chris Olney 71; Paul Harris 67, Gavin Robson 54; Kev Kopp 46, Wayne Brankin 55; Lisa Foreman 76, Paul Clark

86.

After going 2-0 up at Electra A with a couple of narrow wins, Reel Deal C survived a fightback from the third-placed team to emerge 3-2 winners.

A tight deciding final frame triumph gave them breathing space above the relegation zone.

Scores: Ken Choularton 54, Jason Marriott 59; John Wheeler 34, Craig Sentance 35; Chris Wright 64, Neil Henderson 15; Stefan Lawrence 77, Sean Dudley 52; Chris Lawrence 77, Simon Biggin 79.

* In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Wanderers increased their advantage at the top to 11 points after a 5-0 home win over 5000 Volts.

Mike Smithson scored a 22 break in the opening frame to set them in motion.

Scores: Mike Smithson 62, David Taylor-Martin 48; John Butler 60, Nick Janaway 44; Jason Gilliard 71, Nick Hand 61; Terry Wing 63, James Bond 44; Alf Falconio walkover.

The top fixture of the week featured second-placed Foundations at home to Six Cues One Pocket who sat fourth.

By narrowly winning frames two and four, Foundations dominated proceedings to emerge 4-1 winners, increasing the gap between themselves and third-placed Solo B On Tour to nine points.

The Solo Club team were without a fixture.

Scores: Paul Stephens 60, Pete Tatum 19; John Jenkins 55, Steve Caithness 53; Ian Eynon 72, M. Ward 43; Kev Shaw 43, Joe Kerwin 4; Nick McCauley 39, Tracey Deighton 71.

Polley E strengthened fifth place and trail Six Cues by a single point after winning 3-2 at Heckington B.

Scores: Philip Wootton 20, Ian Little 61; Roy Jackson 45, Sid Hicks 84; Maurice Barnatt 46, John Blow 68; Eddie Cullen 63, Mick Cawsey 27; George Tomlinson 52, Terry Atkinson 31.

After sharing the opening two frames, the final fixture of the week saw Unpottables defeat See You Next Thursday 4-1 in their derby clash.

Scores: David Gash 69, Conor Doherty 41; Ray Black 22, Sam Perrin 60; Nino Vacca 55, Matt Clements 47; Tim Yates 57, Jack Moss 50; Paddy Harland 63, Lee Knights 37.