Sleaford Snooker League: Legion march on with Electra win

In week 12 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the top fixture in the Barge and Bottle Division One featured leaders Legion A at third-placed Electra B.

After sharing the opening two frames, Legion A dominated the remainder of the proceedings to notch a 4-1 away victory, maintaining their six-point lead at the top.

Scores: Paul Clark 33, David Brown 67; Wayne Brankin 79, Tony Luck 31; Chris Olney 51, Kevin Spry 66; Gavin Robson 47, Chris Creasey 71; Lewis Choularton 51, Colin Brown 60.

Second-placed Upholsterers matched Legion A’s result, defeating visitors Reel Deal C 4-1.

Scores: David Woods 62, Keith Southern 33; Graham Watson 60, Craig Sentance 53; Andy Copeland 49, Neil Henderson 57; Jason Partridge 64, Simon Biggin 53; Spike Rushby 66, Sean Dudley 44.

Electra A moved up to third place following a 4-1 derby triumph over Electra S.

Scores: Chris Lawrence 60, Michael Scott 59; John Wheeler 66, Simon Crofts 17; G. Green 59, Jason Horsepole 64; Ken Choularton 73, Chris Gallimore 40; Stefan Lawrence 70, Doug Scott 36.

The final fixture of the week was at the relegation-threatened sides Desperados and Legion P.

A final-frame 3-2 victory for Desperados increased the gap away from the relegation places to three points.

Scores: Kev Kopp 43, Martin Osbourne 68; Steve Gyles 57, Andy Bainbridge 42; Dave Corder walkover; Lisa Foreman 71, Dave Dawson 73; Shane Chapman 49, Calum Churcher 46).

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Wanderers quadrupled their advantage at the top of the table to four points after defeating 5000 Volts 4-1 at home.

Scores: Alf Falconio 66, David Taylor-Martin 45; John Butler 61, Roy Bennett 16; Jason Gilliard 59, Len Chapman 39; Neil Price 56, James Bond 67; Mark Dewhurst 57, Nick Janaway 47.

Third-placed See You Next Thursday cut the deficit behind second-placed Foundations to two points after beating Unpottables 4-1 in their derby contest.

Scores: Logan Hazzard 38, Liam Atkins 60; Ray Black 44, Connor Doherty 42; Nino Vacca 40, Lee Knights 55; David Gash 33, Matt Clements 64; Paddy Harland 51, Jack Moss 80.

Six Cues One Pocket climbed to fourth when they overcame Foundations 3-2 away from home.

Scores: John Jenkins 53, Steve Caithness 73; Ian Eynon 47, Anthony Wood 59; Rick Ansell 7, Peter Tatum 47; Nick McCauley 75, Joe Kerwin 47; Paul Stephens 78, Tracey Deighton 57.

The final fixture of the week was a bottom-of-the-table encounter between Heckington B and Polley E.

Visitors Polley E dominated and secured a 5-0 victory.

Scores: Eddie Cullen 26, Ian Little 68; Philip Wootton 45, Sid Hicks 77; George Tomlinson 54, John Blow 67; Roy Jackson 30, Mick Cawsey 61; Maurice Barnatt 35, Terry Atkinson 75.