Sleaford Snooker League: Legion teams set the pace

Last week saw the start of the Sleaford and District Snooker League season and the introduction of a new handicapping system.

Players have been given handicaps according to their ability and previous results over the past two seasons.

In the Barge and Bottle Division One, the two Legion teams, Legion A and Upholsterers, set the pace with 4-1 victories.

There was an early setback for Legion A when visitors Electra A took the opening frame, but the hosts won the remaining four.

Scores: Kevin Spry 45-54 Ken Choularton; Tony Luck 60-48 John Wheeler; Paul Banks 68-46 Chris Wright; Chris Creasey 79-29 Stefan Lawrence; David Brown 73-32 Chris Lawrence.

After sharing the opening two frames, Upholsterers won the next three to defeat newly-promoted Legion P in their derby encounter.

Scores: Graham Watson 57-24 D. Tunnicliffe; Dave Woods 26-64 Andy Bainbridge; Spike Rushby 76-58 Dan Wilbraham; Jason Partridge 74-40 Martin Osborne; Adi Taylor 76-50 Dave Dawson.

Last season’s champions Reel Deal C were defeated in their opening derby contest with the other newly-promoted side, Desperados.

After falling 1-0 behind, Reel Deal C levelled and went 2-1 up, before Desperados rallied to win frame four and level.

And a 36 break for Steve Gyles in the deciding final frame secured a great 3-2 win for Desperados.

Scores: Paul Clark 78-71 Steve Lunney; Gavin Robson 16-54 Doug Scott; Chris Onley 19-60 Jason Horspole; Wayne Brankin 70-40 Ben Baxter; Mark Ferguson 60-54 Tony McCauley.

The week’s final fixture was another derby clash at the Electra Club between the B and S teams.

Electra B won the opening frame, but fell 2-1 behind, before winning the last two frames, including the decider on the black, for a 3-2 victory.

Scores: Sean Dudley 16-58 Kev Kopp; Keith Southern 52-46 Paul Harris; Simon Biggin 77-63 Lisa Foreman; Craig Sentance 34-78 Dave Corder; Jason Marriott 66-88 Steve Gyles.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, Unpottables won 4-1 away at 5,000 Volts to go top of the table.

Scores: Matthew Spry 14-61 Ray Black; Lee Price 45-75 David Gash; David Taylor-Martin 31-64 Garry Nicholson; Ryan Spry 49-38 Nino Vacca; Paddy Harland walkover.

Solo B On Tour fell 2-1 behind at home to Six Cues One Pocket despite a good start.

They then won the remaining two frames to emerge 3-2 winners.

Scores: Nick Kelly 84-79 Steve Caithness; Alan James 27-60 Joe Kerwin; James Scott 43-91 Pete Tatum; Fred Ainsworth 47-18 Tracey Deighton; Ryan Wright 64-42 Anthony Wood.

The final fixture of the week witnessed Wanderers defeat Foundations 3-2 at home.

Scores: Alf Falconio 66-37 John Jenkins; John Butler 35-49 Paul Stephens; Neil Price 65-49 Nick McCauley; Terry Wing 70-3 Ian Eynon; Mike Smithson 49-61 Kevin Shaw.