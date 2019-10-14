Sleaford Snooker League: Legion win top-of-the-table clash

The big fixture in week five of the Sleaford and District Snooker League saw Barge and Bottle Division One leaders Legion A host second-placed Electra B.

Both sides were unbeaten going into the match, and Legion A raced into a 2-0 lead.

Electra B pulled a frame back, but Legion A won the remaining two frames to seal a 4-1 win and open up a seven-point lead at the top.

Scores: David Brown 68, Paul Clark 52; Tony Luck 54, Gavin Robson 46; Colin Brown 31, Chris Onley 52; Chris Creasey 65, Wayne Brankin 41; Kevin Spry 67, Lewis Choularton 35.

Despite losing the opening frame, newly-promoted Desperados climbed to third with a 4-1 victory at Legion P.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 84, Lisa Foreman 52; Dan Wilbraham 55, Paul Harris 58; Calum Churcher 46, Dave Corder 65; Martin Osbourne 45, Kev Kopp 48; Dave Dawson 27, Steve Gyles 61.

Electra A continued to match Desperados’ results with a 4-1 derby result at Electra S.

Scores: Michael Scott 42, Chris Lawrence 57; Steve Lunney 39, Ken Choularton 60; Chris Gallimore 32, John Wheeler 59; Simon Croft 53, Stefan Lawrence 26; Tony McCauley 26, Stuart Hopkins 54.

The final fixture saw last season’s champions Reel Deal C earn their first victory of the season, recovering from 1-0 and 2-1 down to defeat Upholsterers 3-2 at home and move out of the relegation zone.

David Rose, of Upholsterers, scored a 32 break in the first frame. (

Scores: Craig Sentance 34, David Rose 69; Keith Southern 53, Graham Watson 45; N. Henderson 10, Paul Terry 52; Simon Biggin 72, Andy Copeland 14; Sean Dudley 55, Spike Rushby 51.

* Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Wanderers extended their slender lead to three points following a 5-0 win at 5000 Volts.

Frame three saw Matthew Spry score a 22 break straight after the break-off, but Mark Dewhurst eventually won it with a fluked respotted black.

A 16 break for Lee Price in frame four saw him take a 40-point lead, yet Terry Wing responded with breaks of 24 and 16 to edge ahead with three reds left.

A further 16 break for Lee Price, put him back in front going into the colours, but Terry clinched it on the final black.

Other notable breaks were an 18 for John Butler, and 17 for Mike Smithson.

Scores: Ryan Spry 15, Alf Falconio 49; Vic Rouse 9, John Butler 72; Matthew Spry 51, Mark Dewhurst 58; Lee Price 69, Terry Wing 72; James Bond 15, Mike Smithson 66.

The top fixture in the division featured a derby contest between second-placed See You Next Thursday and Unpottables in third.

A dream start for Unpottables saw them win the first two frames, but See You Next Thursday fought back to level at 2-2 before completing the comeback in the deciding final frame to protect their unbeaten start to the season.

Polley E climbed two places to third following a 4-1 win in their home encounter with Heckington B.

Scores: Mick Cawsey 68, George Tomlinson 63; Ian Little 51, Roy Jackson 23; John Blow 23, Eddie Cullen 42; Sid Hicks 47, Maurice Barnatt 32; Terry Atkinson 67, Mark Wallington 47.

The final fixture of the week saw Foundations earn their first victory of the season at Six Cues One Pocket, winning frames two to four for a 3-2 away result.

Scores: Joe Kerwin 38, Paul Stephens 26; Pete Tatum 51, Nick McCauley 62; Steve Caithness 52, John Jenkins 74; Tracey Deighton 37, Kevin Shaw 45; Anthony Wood 52, Ian Eynon 24.