Sleaford Snooker League: Reel Deal two points from title

The top three sides in Barge and Bottle Division One all recorded victories in week 27 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League.

In recent weeks, Electra B had gradually reduced the deficit behind the leaders to four points, but Reel Deal C managed to reverse this trend and stretched their lead at the top to five points with a 4-1 home win over fourth-placed Upholsterers.

Jason Marriott scored a 37 break in the third frame, and Reel Deal just need two frames from their last fixture to be confirmed champions.

Scores: Garry Sharpe 25-56 Dave Woods; Craig Sentance 60-49 Spike Rushby; Jason Marriott 64-23 Adi Taylor; Keith Southern 76-29 Andy Copeland; Simon Biggin 65-33 Jason Partridge.

Second-placed Electra B started well at Legion A, racing into a 3-0 lead to secure the match, with Gavin Robson scoring a 25 break in the opening frame.

But their task of closing in on Reel Deal took a wrong turn when Legion A won frames four and five to restrict Electra to a 3-2 win.

Scores: Kevin Spry 2-49 Gavin Robson; Paul Banks 20-60 Chris Onley; David Brown 19-62 Anthony Wood; Chris Creasey 69-18 Lewis Choularton; Colin Brown 59-40 Paul Clark.

A derby clash at the Electra Club saw Electra A strengthen their third place with a 3-2 away victory over S.

Frame one saw 124 points scored, while Alf Palumbo earned best win of the week in a second frame which featured a 34 break.

Electra S need just one point in their final fixture at Wanderers to avoid relegation.

Scores: Michael Scott 74-48 Ken Choularton; Steve Lunney 15-84 Alf Palumbo; Chris Lawrence 30-44 John Wheeler; Tony McCauley 30-61 Steve Caithness; Michael Smith 48-45 Joe Kerwin.

The basement clash between Foundations and Wanderers guaranteed relegation for the defeated side.

Foundations won the opener, only to fall 2-1 behind and then level at 2-2. The decider went to Wanderers, giving them a glimmer of hope before their final match when they must beat Electra S 5-0 to avoid the drop.

Scores: Kev Shaw 55-39 Alf Falconio; Rick Ansell 22-50 John Butler; Neil Price walkover; Nick McCauley 51-40 Terry Wing; Paul Stephens 42-59 Mike Smithson.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Legion P headed to second-placed Reel B, and a good contest developed.

Legion P’s Martin Osbourne set the new highest break in Division Two with a 44 as the visitors twice took the lead, only for Reel B to level both times.

But Legion P prevailed in the decider, leaving Reel B needing two points in their final promotion-deciding fixture at Desperados.

Scores: Trevor Kenyon 35-68 Martin Osbourne; Len Chapman 50-19 Tom Collyer; Shane Chapman 36-52 Andy Bainbridge; Matt Clements 49-40 Dan Wilbraham; Carl Dodd 38-58 Calum Churcher.

Desperados moved up to third after recovering from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Heckington B 3-2, giving them a shot at promotion if they can beat Reel B 4-1 in their final fixture.

Scores: Liam Atkins 46-58 Eddie Cullen; Paul Harris 52-24 Nick Needham; Lisa Foreman 12-55 Philip Wootton; Logan Hazzard 61-41 Roy Jackson; Steve Gyles 61-29 Mark Wallington.

After losing the opening frame, Unpottables regrouped to win the next three and clinch a 3-2 win at Solo B On Tour, with Ben Kerrison earning best win of the week in frame three.

Scores: James Scott 58-21 David Gash; Dave Kelby 42-55 Ray Black; Alan James 25-70 Ben Kerrison; Fred Ainsworth 40-48 Nino Vacca; Nick Kelly 50-36 Paddy Harland.

The final fixture saw Heat Is On beat Polley E 4-1, with the opening frame featuring 119 points.

Scores: Conor Doherty 64-55 Mick Cawsey; Kaz Hamasaed 50-33 Ian Little; Jack Moss 55-27 John Blow; Lee Knights 44-24 Sid Hicks; Nick Hand 41-52 Terry Atkinson.