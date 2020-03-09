Sleaford Snooker League: Upholsterers close in as leaders lose

Top match in the Sleaford and District Snooker League saw Barge and Bottle Division One featured leaders Legion A pipped at third-placed Electra A.

Twice Legion A led before Electra A clinched the match 3-2 in the deciding fifth frame.

Scores: Ken Choularton 56, Colin Brown 68; Chris Wright 53, Kevin Spry 42; John Wheeler 27, Paul Banks 72; Chris Lawrence 64, Chris Creasey 40; Stefan Lawrence 72, David Brown 48.

The first of three Division One derby matches saw Upholsterers take advantage of Legion A’s defeat with a 5-0 win at struggling Legion P.

Spike Rushby’s 23 break in frame one set the tone as Upholsterers cut the gap to the leaders to six points.

Scores: Andy Bainbridge 46, Spike Rushby 57, Dave Dawson 67, Graham Watson 68; Martin Osbourne 46, Paul Terry 74; R. Duncan 14, Adi Taylor 56; Calum Churcher 34, Andy Copeland 59.

At the other end of the table, the Rewind Club derby saw Desperados lose the opening frame, but win the next three for a 3-2 home victory over Reel Deal C.

Simon Biggin scored a 32 break in the final frame.

Scores: Lisa Foreman 78, Sean Dudley 91; Paul Harris 52, Garry Sharpe 28; Kev Kopp 63, Craig Sentance 42; Steve Gyles 63, Neil Henderson 33; Shane Chapman 38, Simon Biggin 62.

The final fixture saw bottom side Electra S take the first three frames in a much-needed 3-2 win over fourth-placed Electra B.

Electra S remain 17 points from safety with only 36 available six remaining matches.

Scores: Jason Horsepole 70, Paul Clark 52; Simon Crofts 67, Gavin Robson 14; Chris Gallimore 51, Lewis Choularton 33; Michael Scott 33, Chris Olney 70; Doug Scott 42, Pete Brankin 67.

* Sleafordian Coaches Division Two leaders Wanderers suffered an early setback at Heckington B, but won the remaining four frames for a 4-1 win.

Scores: George Tomlinson 55, Alf Falconio 45; Philip Wootton 25, Mark Dewhurst 54; Eddie Cullen 51, Neil Price 64; Roy Jackson 26, Terry Wing 50; Maurice Barnatt 46, Mike Smithson 77.

A strong derby performance from second-placed Foundations secured a 5-0 home win over Solo B On Tour to open up a 10-point cushion to third place.

Scores: Nick McCauley 56, Marcus Hrubesch 25; Paul Stephens 68, Nick Kelly 42; John Jenkins 52, Alan James 45; Ian Eynon 61, Ryan Wright 35; Kevin Shaw 58, James Scott 25.

After falling 2-0 behind, Polley E recovered at third placed Six Cues One Pocket to win the final three frames for a comeback triumph.

Scores: Peter Tatum 64, Mick Cawsey 34; Martin Ward 45, Ian Little 7; Joe Kerwin 45, John Blow 55; Steve Caithness 45, Sid Hicks 69; Anthony Wood 64, Terry Atkinson 88.

The final fixture at 5000 Volts saw See You Next Thursday twice pegged back before eventually winning 3-2 with a walkover in the final frame.

Scores: James Bond 64, Mick Cawsey 34; Nick Janaway 69, Conor Doherty 39; David Taylor-Martin 39, Carl Dodd 59; Nick Hand 52, Matt Clements 49; Sam Perring walkover.