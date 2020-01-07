Sleaford Snooker League: Upholsterers defeat leaders to cut gap

Upholsterers cut Legion A’s lead to six points after edging their top-of-the-table battle in Sleaford Snooker League on Thursday.

In the top fixture of week 14 in the Barge and Bottle Division One, hosts Upholsterers made a good start against the leaders, with Jason Partridge defeating the league’s leading frame winner David Brown, 58-30, in the opening frame.

Legion A levelled through Tony Luck’s 53-28 triumph over David Woods, but Upholsterers restored their one-frame lead in frame three after Spike Rushby outscored Kevin Spry 74-68.

Again Legion A levelled in frame four when Chris Creasey beat Paul Terry 59-37 to force a deciding frame.

An important 60-52 victory for Andy Copeland over Colin Brown clinched a 3-2 win.

After losing the first frame Electra A won their match at Desperados 4-1 to strengthen their position in third place.

Chris Wright made breaks of 22 and 17 in the second frame his win.

Scores: Kev Kopp 66, Ken Choularton 54; Steve Gyles 25, Chris Wright 64; Paul Harris 32, John Wheeler 48; Dave Corder 38, Stefan Lawrence 47; Chris Lawrence walkover.

Despite losing 3-2 at Electra B, Reel Deal C still moved up a place to fifth.

Electra B’s Paul Clark scored a 29 break in a frame two defeat to Sean Dudley, while Chris Olney scored his second 36 break of the season in the next.

Scores: Lewis Choularton 50, Craig Sentance 46; Paul Clark 68, Sean Dudley 75; Chris Olney 79, Neil Henderson 11; Gavin Robson 57, Keith Southern 46; Wayne Brankin 43, Simon Biggin 73.

The final fixture of the week was a bottom-of-the-table contest between Electra S and Legion P.

Twice Electra S took the lead, but Legion P won the final two frames to clinch a 3-2 away win and stretch their lead over Electra S to six points, just one point behind Desperados.

Scores: Doug Scott 57, Andy Bainbridge 48; Chris Gallimore 62, Martin Osbourne 72; Michael Scott 79, Jason Zealand 48; Ben Baxter 26, Dave Dawson 59; Calum Churcher (walkover).

* In Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, leaders Wanderers lost their match in the deciding fifth frame to Six Cues One Pocket.

The 3-2 win moved the visitors within touching distance of the second promotion spot, currently occupied by Foundations.

Scores: Alf Falconio 79, Steve Caithness 47; Jason Gilliard 61, Peter Tatum 74; Neil Price 32, Joe Kerwin 63; Terry Wing 43, M. Ward 34; Mike Smithson 30,

Anthony Wood 73.

Third-placed See You Next Thursday failed to make any impression on the top two teams, with visitors Polley E winning their encounter 5-0.

Scores: Matt Clements 24, Mick Cawsey 64; Conor Doherty 35, Ian Little 52; Lee Knights 31, John Blow 45; Jack Moss 55, Sid Hicks 62; Carl Dodd 38, Terry

Atkinson 50.

Sixth-placed Unpottables halved the deficit behind Solo B On Tour to two points following a final frame 3-2 away win against them.

Scores: Nick Kelly 39, David Gash 53; Alan James 63, Logan Hazzard 19; Ryan Wright 40, Ray Black 70; James Scott 77, Nino Vacca 60; Fred Ainsworth 31, Paddy Harland 66.

After sharing the first two frames, Heckington B dominated the remainder of the proceedings at 5000 Volts to emerge 4-1 winners in their basement battle.

Scores: Roy Bennett 44, Eddie Cullen 53; Nick Janaway 54, Philip Wootton 43; James Bond 39, George Tomlinson 52; Nick Hand 39, Roy Jackson 67; Nick Needham (walkover).