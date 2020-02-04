Sleaford Snooker League: Upholsters cut gap as leaders beaten

In week 18 of the Sleaford and District Snooker League, the top fixture of the week in the Barge and Bottle Division One featured second-placed Upholsterers at Electra B, in third.

Upholsterers won the first two frames, Electra B pulled one back but the visitors clinched the match in frame four, eventually winning 3-2, to cut the gap to leaders Legion A to four points.

Scores: Paul Clark 60, Jason Partridge 92; Gavin Robson 46, Andy Copeland 60; Wayne Brankin 62, Dave Woods 53; Chris Olney 31, Graham Watson 70; Lewis Choularton 66, Spike Rushby 38.

Legion A levelled twice against Reel Deal C, but the visitors won the deciding fifth frame for a much-needed 3-2 away victory which moved them out of the relegation zone.

Scores: David Brown 49, Garry Sharpe 75; Kev Spry 54, Craig Sentance 36; Tony Luck 23, Keith Southern 56; Chris Creasey 54, Simon Biggin 49; Colin Brown 57, Sean Dudley 82.

After falling 1-0 behind, Electra A won the next three frames for a 3-2 away win at Legion P who fall back into the drop zone.

Scores: Dan Wilbraham 73, Chris Lawrence 56; Calum Churcher 49, John Wheeler 64; Andy Bainbridge 44, Chris Wright 52; Dave Dawson 17, Ken Choularton 53; Martin Osbourne 46, Stefan Lawrence 32.

The relegation clash saw Desperados clinch a 4-1 triumph at Electra S to move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Scores: Michael Scott 41, Kev Kopp 67; Simon Crofts 41, Steve Gyles 53; Jason Horsepole 50, Shane Chapman 48; Chris Gallimore 44, Lisa Foreman 75; Doug Scott 3, Dave Corder 60.

* In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two, all matches finished 3-2.

Second-placed Foundations trail leaders Wanderers by six points after a final frame win at See You Next Thursday.

Scores: Conor Doherty 55, Ian Eynon 63; Jack Moss 50, Kev Shaw 22; Sam Perring 46, Nick McCauley 55; Lee Knights 73, Paul Stephens 43; Matt Clements 21, John Jenkins 61.

After losing the opening frame, Six Cues One Pocket recovered to defeat visitors Unpottables in their derby contest to move up to third.

Scores: Steve Caithness 57, Nino Vacca 69; Peter Tatam 44 Logan Hazzard 40; Anthony Wood 73, David Gash 44; Joe Kerwin 49, Ray Black 26; Tracey Deighton 19, Paddy Harland 45.

Heckington B went 2-1 down at Solo B On Tour, but rallied to win frames four and five for victory.

Scores: Nick Kelly 45, Roy Jackson 58; Fred Ainsworth 53, George Tomlinson 26; James Scott 76, Maurice Barnatt 70; Ryan Wright 41, Philip Wootton 61; Dave Kelby 46, Eddie Cullen 52.

Polley E shaded their encounter with lowly 5000 Volts to strengthen sixth place.

Scores: Mick Cawsey 68, David Taylor-Martin 54; Ian Little 61, Nick Janaway 48; John Blow 68, Nick Hand 84; Sid Hicks walkover; Terry Atkinson 57, James Bond 68.