Sleaford Tennis Club Festival brings win for Team GB

Sleaford Tennis Club courts were full as it hosted an ‘international’ competition as part of its annual family-friendly Tennis Festival.

The families were divided up into three teams of at least 12 players – Team GB, Team Spain and Team France.

All players, both children and adults, played games of mini tennis which is tennis played over small nets, using soft red tennis balls.

They then took part coaching games with the teams all clocking up points, and after all the scores were totted up, Team GB ran out the winners.

The event was organised by Sleaford’s club coach Charlotte Andrew-Thompson.

While the main season is just about to begin, the club is very active at the moment with children’s Sports Camps ongoing throughout the Easter school holidays.

Coaching for children and adults will start on Wednesday, April 24.

Running throughout the season the club hosts Ice Cream Sundays open to any families from 9.30am to 11am every week.

All equipment is provided and everyone gets a free ice cream. It is free for members and £2 per person for non-members, with no booking required.

Slice Girls is a social session, open to ladies of all abilities who want to try tennis, from 7.30pm every Tuesday. All equipment is provided, just take trainers. It is free to club members and £3 for non-members.

Social sessions for all adults and teenagers, 16 or over, take place every Sunday from 11am, free to members or £4 for non-members for a maximum of four weeks.

There is also a social session on Thursdays from 6.30pm.

For those who take their tennis more seriously, the club runs teams in local leagues and have match practice with coaching on Wednesdays.

For more details, visit www.sleafordtennisclub.co.uk