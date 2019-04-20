Sleaford Tennis Club remembers Syd

Sleaford Tennis Club has hosted the Syd Taffs Tournament, an annual event held in memory of one of the club’s most valued members who died a few years ago.

The tournament always heralds the start of a new season, and despite a slightly rain-affected afternoon, organisers managed to complete the event.

The trophy was awarded to Team Syd, a team consisting of Kathy Kinnard, Jenny Paterson, Rob Wright, Neil Woodmansey, Bryn Vivian and Chris Patten.

The event was enjoyed by all who took part and raised £100 for the leukaemia charity which Syd supported in his later years

Sleaford Tennis Club’s new coaching term for all ages, members and non-members, starts again today (Wednesday).

A free taster session is available to newcomers.

Visit the club’s website at www.sleafordtennisclub.co.uk for more details of coaching and all of the regular weekly sessions from social tennis to competitive. Or call Julie Leighton on 07519 633157.