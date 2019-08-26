Sleaford Town bowlers crush Brant Road to win Handicap Cup

Sleaford Town Bowls Club were involved in five matches last week, winning three of them.

The highlight came on Sunday in the semis and final of the ASC Metals Handicap Cup at Long Bennington.

In the semi-final, Town played Long Bennington and gave away four shots, but won the match 42-36.

Linda Morris, Ken Irwin and Andrew Bird won 18-9, and Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Kris Moore won 15-8, while Calum Campbell, Mick Faulkner and Bas Gilbert went down 9-19.

Town then played Brant Road, semi-final conquerors of St Giles, in the final and conceded six shots.

Yet they lifted the cup with a comfortable 62-39 victory.

All three Sleaford rinks won – Calum Campbell, Mick Faulkner and Andrew Bird (22-13), Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Kris Moore (23-15), and Linda Morris, Bas Gilbert and Ken Irwin (19-11).

* At Grantham in the EBA League Town won on only one rink in a 43-66 defeat for two points.

David Thomas, Calum Campbell, Ken Irwin and Andrew Bird won 17-14, but John Parker, Ken Dye, Richard Barnes and Trevor Cope lost 12-25, and Andrew Morris, Peter Stokes, Martin Titley and Kris Moore went down 12-24.

* At home to league leaders St Giles in the City League, Town won two rinks and drew one to take nine of the 10 points.

Peter Stokes, Neil Mapletoft and Kris Moore won 22-16, Robin Wilson, Martin Titley and Andrew Bird won 17-14, and John Parker, Ken Irwin and Trevor Cope drew 17-all.

* In the week’s final match at Cranwell in the Sleaford League, rink wins were shared two apiece, but Sleaford lost the aggregate by seven shots, 72-79, for four points.

Rink scores: Ken Dye, Julie Cope, Mick Faulkner won 28-11; Jackie Wareham, David Thomas, Bas Gilbert won 20-13; Cecilia Faulkner, Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley lost 7-36; Ruth Bird, Richard White, Ken Irwin lost 17-19.