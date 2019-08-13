Sleaford Town bowlers excel in league but exit cup by one shot

Sleaford Town Bowls Club played four matches last week and all were won on aggregate, but one was lost on the handicap system.

Starting away at Nettleham in the ASC Metals League, two rinks were won and one lost to take the aggregate score by just one shot 52-51, for eight points.

Joan Gilbert, Gillian Annison and Gwen Campbell won 15-12, and David Thomas, Bas Gilbert and Neil Mapletoft won 22-16, but the losing set was Kris Moore, Brian Srawley and Ken Irwin (15-23).

* At home to Lincoln Lee Road in the City League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate by nine shots, 59-50, and eight points to the visitors’ two.

Andrew Morris, John Parker and Richard Barnes won 28-16, and Ruth Bird, Julie Cope and Andrew Bird won 17-13, while Robin Wilson, Martin Titley and Ken Irwin lost by seven shots, 14-21.

* Playing at home to Cranwell in the Woodhall Friendly League, two winning rinks gave Town four points to the visitors’ two for their winning rink.

Jackie Wareham, Julie Cope and Bas Gilbert won 24-13, and Robin Wilson, Joan Gilbert and Ken Irwin came out on top 27-12, while the losing set was Ken Dye, David Thomas and Brian Srawley (12-21).

* At home against Lincoln Moorland Railway in the City League Handicap Cup, the Town had to give nine shots to the visitors.

Sleaford won the match by eight shots 69-61, thus losing by an agonising one shot on the handicap system.

Martin Titley, Ken Irwin and Andrew bird won 24-19, while John Parker, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope won 26-22.

Peter Stokes, Kris Moore and Richard Barnes scored a single and a four on the last two ends, but lost by one shot 19-20.