Sleaford Town bowlers hit rich vein of form

In-form Sleaford Town bowlers won four and lost just one of their matches last week, beginning their hot streak at home to Washingborough in the City League.

Two rinks were won and another drawn to take the aggregate 68-48 for nine points to the visitors’ one.

Andrew Morris, Kris Moore and Richard Barnes won 25-18, while John Parker, Ken Irwin and Trevor Cope won 24-11, and the set of Robin Wilson, Neil Mapletoft and

Andrew Bird drew 19-all.

* Town played Washingborough away the next night and lost on all rinks, 45-65.

Rink scores: Kris Moore, Peter Stokes, Richard Barnes lost 13-20; Martin Titley, Neil Mapletoft, Andrew Bird lost 18-20; David Thomas, Ken Irwin, Trevor Cope lost 12-25.

* At Ruskington in the Woodhall League, two winning rinks secured four points to the hosts’ two.

Robin Wilson, Ken Dye and Ken Irwin won 20-6, and Jackie Wareham, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert won 21-10, but Mick Jarrald, Richard White and Brian Srawley lost by one shot 19-20.

* Town won all four rinks in the Sleaford League at Billinghay to take 12 points.

Neil Mapletoft, Julie Cope and Mick Faulkner gave Town a good start, winning 27-7, before Jackie Wareham, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert won 24-17, Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Ken Dye won 22-14, and Mick Jarrald, Richard White and Brian Srawley won 21-18.

* In the last match at to Lincoln Lee Road, two rinks were won and one lost to take the aggregate score 61-43 and eight of 10 points,

The winning rinks were Martin Titley, Peter Stokes, Ken Irwin and Kris Moore (22-14) and John Parker, Ken Dye, Richard Barnes and Trevor Cope (22-11), but David Thomas, Andrew Morris, David Campbell and Andrew Bird lost 17-18 having led 17-11 with two ends left, dropping a six on the penultimate end.