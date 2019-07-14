Sleaford Town bowlers secure winning treble

Sleaford Town Bowls Club teams served up three wins and just one defeat in last week’s round of matches.

Hosting Grantham in the ASC Metals League, all three rinks won to take 10 points with a 68-33 aggregate.

The rink of David Thomas, Brian Srawley and David Campbell scored 17 shots before the visitors scored, finally winning 31-3 to give Sleaford a good start.

Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Gwen Campbell won 20-17, and Andrew Morris, Mick Faulkner and Neil Mapletoft completed a clean sweep with a 17-13 win.

* At Moorland/Railway in the City League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate score 71-45 and eight points.

Robin Wilson, Ken Irwin and Andrew Bird won 30-15, John Parker, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope won 25-13, while Kris Moore, Peter Stokes and Richard Barnes lost by one shot, 16-17.

* But at Burton House in the Lincolnshire Challenge Bowl, all four rinks lost.

Rink scores: Ruth Bird, Julie Cope, Andrew Bird lost 23-25; John Parker, Peter Stokes, Kris Moore lost 15-20; Cecilia Faulkner, Brian Srawley, Gwen Campbell lost 17-34; Robin Wilson, Ken Dye, Ken Irwin lost 17-39.

* At Eslaforde Park in the Woodhall Afternoon League, two rinks were won and one drawn to give Town five points to the hosts’ one for a 60-48 win

Rink scores: Cecilia Faulkner, Richard White, Brian Srawley won 22-14; Robin Wilson, David Thomas, Ken Irwin won 20-14; Ken Dye, Gillian Annison, Mick Faulkner drew 18-18.