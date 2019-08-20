Sleaford Town Bowls Club bookend week with big wins

Sleaford Town Bowls Club began their week of matches on a high note with a convincing win at Eagle.

Town won on all three rinks to take all 10 points with an aggregate score of 75-44.

Robin Wilson, Martin Titley and Ken Irwin won 33-11, David Thomas, Peter Stokes and Andrew Bird won 22-17, and Andrew Morris, John Parker and Neil Mapletoft completed the clean sweep, 20-16.

* Away at Helpringham in the Sleaford League, Town claimed only one winning rink to gain two points, losing the match 58-93.

Jackie Wareham, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert won by three shots, 20-17, but Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Brian Srawley lost 12-32, Robin Wilson, Ken Dye and Richard White went down 13-29, and Ruth Bird, Julie Cope and Mick Faulkner were pipped 13-16.

* The Town had a better result at Billinghay two nights later, winning on three rinks, and taking the aggregate 90-55 for 10 points to the hosts’ two.

Laying a good foundation was the rink of Andrew Bird, Julie Cope and Kris Moore who sealed a big 33-9 win.

Brian Srawley, Richard White and Ken Irwin ran out 20-11 winners, and Cecilia Faulkner, Gillian Annison and Mick Faulkner came out on top 24-13, while the losing set was Martin Titley, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert (13-22).

* Sleaford Town BC held their President’s Day competition on Sunday when 18 sets competed.

The winners were the Heckington trio of Sid Davies, Bob Sivyer and Paul Barton, and the runners-up were Ian Stafford Peter Banks and Tom Bell (Spalding Castle).