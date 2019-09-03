Sleaford Town Bowls Club claim hat-trick of wins

Sleaford Town Bowls Club played four matches last week, winning three of them.

Starting away at Branston in the EBA League, the Town won on all three rinks to take maximum points and a 87-30 aggregate win.

David Thomas, Mick Faulkner, Martin Titley and Andrew Bird showed no mercy to the Branston four in scoring a total of 43 shots, while limiting to hosts to just three singles in reply.

John Parker, Brian Srawley, Andrew Morris and Trevor Cope also won well, 26-14, and Cecilia Faulkner, Mick Jarrald, Peter Stokes and Kris Moore came through 18-13.

* But at home against St Giles in the Sunday morning ASC Metals League, only one rink won, losing the match by seven shots.

Cecilia Faulkner, Julie Cope and Trevor Cope took their rink 22-13, but Robin Wilson, Ken Dye and Neil Mapletoft (9-18), and David Thomas, Mick Faulkner and Kris Moore (11-18) both lost.

St Giles claimed the aggregate 42-49, while Town took two points.

* Away at Vacu-Lug in the ASC Metals League, two rinks were won and one drawn to take the aggregate 45-29 and nine points.

Cecilia Faulkner, Peter Stokes and Kris Moore won 15-11, and Ruth Bird, Andrew Morris and Andrew Bird won 18-6, while David Thomas, Mick Faulkner and Ken Irwin drew 12-all.

* In the final match of the week at home to Cranwell in the Sleaford League, three rinks won and one drew to take 11 points and the aggregate by 106-46.

There were handsome victories for Cecilia Faulkner, Richard White and Ken Irwin (28-4), Jackie Wareham, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert (27-11), and Mick Jarrald, Julie Cope and Kris Moore (29-9), while Joan Gilbert, Mick Faulkner and Brian Srawley drew 22-all.