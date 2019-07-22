Sleaford Town Bowls Club clinch five wins in a week

It was a busy week for the Town bowlers with seven matches played and five wins.

Away at Washingborough in the EBA League, the rinks were shared one won, one drawn and one lost, but the Town shaded the aggregate by one shot, 48-47.

Andrew Morris, David Thomas, David Campbell and Andrew Bird won 19-15, Cecilia Faulkner, Peter Stokes, Ken Irwin and Kris Moore drew 16-all, and John Parker, Mick Faulkner, Richard Barnes and Trevor Cope lost 13-16.

* Playing at home against Washingborough in the ASC Metals League, two rinks won to take the score 43-33 and eight points,

The two winning rinks were David Thomas, Brian Srawley, and David Campbell (18-8), and Linda Morris, Gillian Annison and Gwen Campbell (15-11), while Andrew Morris, Ken Irwin, and Kris Moore went down 10-14.

* Hosting Boultham Park in the City League, only one rink won, but they carried the team to a 55-48 aggregate win, and six points to the visitors’ four.

John Parker, Ken Irwin and Trevor Cope won 23-12, while Robin Wilson, Kris Moore and Richard Barnes lost by one shot, 16-17, and Martin Titley, Julie Cope and Andrew Bird were narrowly beaten 16-19.

* Away at Digby in the Sleaford League, just one winning rink was enough to take the aggregate 66-55 and eight points.

Ken Dye, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert provided it with a 30-11 win, to offset the narrow defeats of Ruth Bird, Brian Srawley and Andrew Bird (16-17), and Robin Wilson, Richard White and Ken Irwin (27—29).

* At St Giles Lincoln in the Driffill Trophy only one rink won, while three lost.

Rink scores: Cecilia Faulkner, Martin Titley, Kris Moore lost 15-19; Robin Wilson, Mick Faulkner, Andrew Bird won 18-17; John Parker, Ken Dye, Richard Barnes lost 11-19; David Thomas, Neil Mapletoft, Trevor Cope lost 7-29.

* Away at Sleaford Bristol in the Woodhall League, two winning rinks gave the Town four points to Bristol’s two.

Ken Dye, Gillian Annison and Mick Faulkner won 31-8, and Robin Wilson, David Thomas and Brian Srawley ran out 27-13 winners, while Cecilia Faulkner, Julie Cope and Richard White lost 14-18.

* In the last match of the week at home to Digby, two rink wins were not enough to secure the aggregate score.

Digby edged it 58-52 to take eight points to Town’s four.

Rink scores: Ken Dye, David Thomas, Bas Gilbert won 26-15; Peter Stokes, Richard White, Ken Irwin won 18-15; Joan Gilbert, Mick Jarrald, Brian Srawley lost 8-28.