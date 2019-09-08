Sleaford Town Bowls Club finish season as league runners-up

Sleaford Town Bowls Club finished runners-up to Helpringham in the Sleaford League after ending the season with two convincing victories.

At home against Eslaforde Park, all four rinks won in a 78-54 aggregate victory to gain a maximum 12 points.

Joan Gilbert, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert scored a four on the last end to snatch a dramatic win by one shot 20-19, while Mick Jarrald, Ken Dye and Mick Faulkner eased through 25-10.

Robin Wilson, Richard White and Ken Irwin won 19-12, Cecilia Faulkner, Kris Moore and Brian Srawley completed the clean sweep, pipping their opponents by one shot, 14-13.

In the last match of the season against Sleaford Bristol, all four rinks again won with an aggregate score of 92-41 for another big 12-point maximum.

Cecilia Faulkner, Brian Srawley and Kris Moore won 22-12, and Jackie Wareham, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert triumphed 23-11.

Robin Wilson, Richard White had the biggest margin of victory at 23-8, and Neil Mapletoft, Ken Dye and Mick Faulkner came through 24-10.

The league’s individual competitions were played on the Sleaford Town green on Saturday.

* The Town bowlers had opened their final week of the season in the Woodhall League North v South play-off.

Town played Woodhall Wanderers on the Eslaforde Park green and lost on all three rinks.

Ken Dye, Richard White and Brian Srawley lost 16-21, Robin Wilson, Julie Cope and Ken Irwin went down by just two shots, 15-17, and Jackie Wareham, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert were defeated 9-27.

* Against Billinghay in the ASC Metals League, two winning rinks gave Sleaford the aggregate score by 77 shots to 39 and eight points.

Linda Morris, Andrew Morris and Kris Moore were big winners 37-11, while David Thomas, Brian Srawley and Mick Faulkner won through 26-11.

Cecilia Faulkner, Richard White and Bas Gilbert were edged out by three shots, 14-17.