Sleaford Town Bowls Club land five wins in interrupted week

Sleaford Town Bowls Club played seven matches played this week, with a further three postponed by the adverse weather conditions.

At home against Grantham in the EBA League, Town won only one rink, losing the aggregate by six shots, 41-47, as Sleaford won two points to the visitors’ eight.

Town’s winning set was Andrew Morris, David Thomas, David Campbell and Andrew Bird (26-13), but Cecilia Faulkner, Peter Stokes, Ken Irwin and Kris Moore lost 9-16, and John Parker, Calum Campbell, Richard Barnes and Trevor Cope went down 6-18.

* Away at Long Bennington B in the ASC Metals League, two winning rinks gave Town the aggregate score 63-38, and eight points to two.

Cecilia Faulkner, Andrew Morris and Kris Moore (27-11), and Joan Gilbert, Brian Srawley and Gwen Campbell (21-11) both won, while David Thomas, Calum Campbell and Bas Gilbert were pipped by just one shot, 15-16.

* The Town won on all three rinks against Heckington in the Woodhall Spa Friendly League to take maximum six points with an aggregate of 76-25.

The winning rinks were Robin Wilson, Ken Dye and Ken Irwin (30-9), Joan Gilbert, Richard White and Brian Srawley (18-10), and Jackie Wareham, David Thomas and Bas Gilbert (28-6).

* At North Hykeham in the EBA League, the one winning rink of Cecilia Faulkner, Peter Stokes, Martin Titley and Kris Moore (24-11) was enough to give Town the aggregate win by 58-56 and six points to four.

The two losing rinks were Andrew Morris, Richard White, David Campbell and Richard Barnes (19-22), and John Parker, Calum Campbell, Ken Irwin and Trevor Cope (15-23).

* Town drew a blank at home to Brant Road in the ASC Metals League, with one rink drawn and two lost to gain a solitary point.

Linda Morris, David Thomas and Kris Moore were held 19-all, while Andrew Morris, Bas Gilbert and Neil Mapletoft lost 9-24, and Joan Gilbert, Gillian Annison and Gwen Campbell scored just three singles to go down 3-34.

* Away at Lincoln Lee Road in the City League, three winning rinks gave Town a 71-44 aggregate win and the maximum 10 points.

The winning rinks were Andrew Morris, Martin Titley and Trevor Cope (26-16), John Parker, Ken Irwin and Richard Barnes (23-10), and Robin Wilson, Neil Mapletoft and Kris Moore (22-18).

* Hosting Branston in the EBA League, two rinks were won to take eight points to two with a score of 68-48.

Cecilia Faulkner, Peter Stokes, Martin Titley and Kris Moore won 27-9, and Andrew Morris, Calum Campbell and Trevor Cope won 25-11, but John Parker, David Thomas, David Campbell and Richard Barnes lost 16-28.