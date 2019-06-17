Sleaford Town Bowls Club win four in week of mixed results

Sleaford Town bowlers played eight matches last week with mixed results, winning and losing four.

Opening the week at home in the EBA League against Moorlands, all rinks were narrowly lost in a 47-40 aggregate defeat.

John Parker, Peter Stokes, Roy Markham and Paul Jobson were pipped by one shot 14-15, Martin Titley, Calum Campbell, Kris Moore and Andrew Bird went down 11-15, and Andrew Morris, Ken Irwin, Neil Mapletoft and Trevor Cope lost by two shots, 15-17.

* At home on Sunday morning in the ASC Metals League against St Giles, two winning rinks secured the aggregate, 54-51, and eight points.

Robin Wilson, Bas Gilbert and Roy Markham won 25-20, and Andrew Bird, Brian Srawley and Kris Moore came through 18-13, while Linda Morris, Gwen Campbell and Ken Irwin lost 11-18.

* Sleaford played Freiston in the Lincs Challenge Bowl and won on all four rinks, with an overall score of 115-53.

Ruth Bird, David Campbell and Andrew Bird were big winners 35-8, as were Calum Campbell, Peter Stokes and Kris Moore (35-12).

Andrew Morris, Roy Markham and Paul Jobson also won 22-12, while Neil Mapletoft with John Parker and Roger Neaverson hung on to win by two shots, 23-21.

* Playing away at Washingborough in the City League, all three Town rinks won for an aggregate score of 75-29 and a maximum 10 points.

John Parker, Kris Moore and Paul Jobson won 25-7, while Peter Stokes, Ken Irwin and Andrew Bird scored 15 shots in the last eight ends to overcome their opponents 34-9, and Martin Titley, Roger Neaverson and Neil Mapletoft won 16-13.

* Heading to Moorlands/Railway in the District League, the Town lost all rinks with an overall score of 38-77.

Robin Wilson, Julie Cope and Roy Markham lost 12-20, Joan Gilbert, Ken Dye and Mick Faulkner were beaten 16-24, and Jackie Wareham, Bas Gilbert and Ken Irwin went down 10–33.

* In the Wednesday Afternoon League at Heckington, two rinks were lost and one drawn to gain one point.

Jackie Wareham, Ken Dye and Mick Faulkner drew 21-all, Robin Wilson, Brian Srawley and Bas Gilbert lost 14-18, and Mick Jarrald, Clive Steadman and Ken Irwin lost 13-18.

* At home in the Sleaford League to Digby, three winning rinks failed to win the aggregate, losing by just one shot 71-72 and taking six points.

The winning rinks were Cecilia Faulkner, Clive Steadman and Mick Faulkner (18-16), Robin Wilson, Calum Campbell and Joan Gilbert (19-18), Mick Jarrald, Ken Dye and Brian Srawley (25-14), while Jackie Wareham, Julie Cope and Gillian Annison were defeated 9-24.

* Town travelled to Norman House in the City League Handicap, and despite giving away 12 shots, Sleaford won all three rinks with an aggregate of 74-63.

Martin Titley, Peter Stokes and Neil Mapletoft won 26-12, John Parker, Calum Campbell and Kris Moore won 25-18, and Mick Faulkner, Roger Neaverson and Andrew Bird scored three shots on the last two ends to win by one, 21-20.