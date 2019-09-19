Sleaford Triathlon Club juniors finish East Midlands Series

Six Tri 3 Sleaford Triathlon Club juniors took part in the 11th annual Children’s Triathlon at Yarborough Leisure Centre, in Lincoln.

Weather conditions were good and they enjoyed some great results.

Christian Oakden, Lottie Wilkinson, Alistair Hutton, George Rashley, and twins Olivia and Aaron Cepelak represented the club across different age categories to swim, bike and run their way to the finish line and a well-deserved T-shirt and medal.

Alistair placed sixth in the Tristar 1 category (ages 9 to 10), in only his second year of racing.

Lincoln Children’s’ Triathlon is the last event in the East Midlands Junior Race Series and rounds off a great year for many of Sleaford’s young triathletes; some of whom have been competing for the first time.

For more information about the club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.

The club runs regular adult and junior training sessions across all three disciplines and welcomes all ages and abilities.