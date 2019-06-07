Sleaford Triathlon Club’s Keely lands Midlands Series win

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club were out in force for the third of four sprint triathlons in the Midland Series earlier this month.

A total of 12 triathletes from the club headed to Southwell, in Nottinghamshire, to tackle the 400m swim, a 20km hilly cycle course, and a 5km run on an undulating road course.

The event was held in warm and windy conditions, but there were some amazing individual performances.

Sleaford’s Keely McNiffe won the ladies’ 20 to 24 years age category, while husband and wife, Andy and Mitch Goodwin (pictured), showed off their matching medals.

Mitch is now aiming to complete all four legs of the series, alongside his clubmates Katherine Andrews and Jayne Mitchell.

The last triathlon in the Midlands Sprint Series will be held at Woodhall Spa on Sunday, June 30 at Jubilee Park.

There the club expects their biggest turnout of the season, with adults and juniors competing both individually and as teams.

If you’d like to see a triathlon in action, go along and see the Sleaford athletes compete.

For more information about the club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.