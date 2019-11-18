St George’s Academy crowned county netball champions

St George’s Academy netballers will represent Lincolnshire on the regional stage after being crowned schools county champions.

The Sleaford secondary school’s under 16s netball team qualified to the county championships after winning the district tournament in October.

And they followed this up by finishing first at the county tournament to book their place at the regional round in January, in Repton.

The team, newly-formed this academic year, went into the tournament with confidence, looking to finish in the top two and claim a qualifying spot out of the 12 teams.

The tournament was split into two group of six , and St George’s made a good start, winning four round-robin matches, but losing 12-7 to Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough.

Moving into the semi-finals as group runners-up, the Sleaford school met King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, and came through as convincing 17-10 winners.

In the final they faced the only team to have beaten them, Queen Elizabeth Gainsborough.

They overcame a bout of nerves to take a narrow 5-4 lead at half-time, and held out through an intense final half with excellent play, good physical performance and incredible teamwork to take the title.